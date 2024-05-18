Thunderstorm warning issued for five counties for Sunday

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with long sunny spells. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for five counties on Sunday as Ireland is forecast to have mixed weather over the coming days.

The yellow weather warning, for counties Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford, will come in to effect from 2pm on Sunday until 8pm the same day. It comes as downpours are expected in parts of the five counties as well as lightning and hail.

Members of the public are urged to be conscious of the possibility of spot flooding and lightning strikes as the adverse weather could create travel related issues.

According to Met Éireann, showers are expected in Munster and Leinster on Saturday, with the odd heavy one possible in the southeast this afternoon.

READ MORE

Gradually brightening up as the day goes on, with sunny spells developing for most area this evening. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 15 to 21 degrees with northerly breezes.

Saturday night is expected to be dry with long clear spells, while some isolated mist patches will form. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees are anticipated in light to moderate northerly or variable.

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with long sunny spells. It will be cloudier at times near northwestern coasts. Scattered showers look likely to develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly in parts of the midlands and south, with Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford under a yellow thunderstorm warning. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees are expected in mainly light northeast or variable breezes.

Any showers or thunderstorms will die away early on Sunday night to leave a dry night under mostly clear skies.

Mist and fog will form in some places with lowest temperatures are forecast to be from 8 to 11 degrees.

The mist and fog will soon clear on Monday morning with long spells of sunshine developing. Showers will break out in some areas during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of thunderstorms.

It will be warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in light southeast or variable winds.

A few showers will persist through Monday night but most places will be dry with long clear spells developing. Areas of mist and fog will form in the light easterly or variable breezes with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Showers will develop on Tuesday morning, merging to longer spells of rain during the afternoon and evening, with potentially heavy and thundery downpours. Localised flooding is possible. Winds will be light and variable with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy. It will be noticeably cooler than the preceding days with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

The further outlook is that the weather will be changeable with temperatures trending closer to average.