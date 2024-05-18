Ireland

Gardaí seize €1m worth of suspected cannabis in Co Meath warehouse

Drugs recovered in warehouse in Ashbourne in Co Meath

Olivia Kelleher
Sat May 18 2024 - 14:55

Gardaí have indicated that investigations are ongoing after an estimated €1 million worth of suspected cannabis was seized in Ashbourne in Co Meath on Thursday afternoon.

The drugs were recovered at a warehouse in the town by gardaí attached to the Meath South Task Force. They were assisted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Service.

The drugs, which were found in vacuum packed bags, are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland. No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing in relation to the incident.

