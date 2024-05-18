Crime & Law

Man arrested after reports of individual brandishing suspected gun in Belfast

The incident occurred on the Falls Road on Saturday morning

The PSNI are appealing for information about the incident. Photograph: Paul McErlane

Sat May 18 2024 - 16:46

Police are appealing for information following reports that a man was seen brandishing a suspected gun in west Belfast.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “At approximately 8.15am, it was reported that a man had been seen with what was believed to have been a handgun in the vicinity of the Cullingtree Road.

“Officers attended and approached the man and seized two imitation firearms from his possession.

“The man, aged in his 50s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the man in the area this morning or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that may assist with inquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 358 of 18/05/24.” – PA

