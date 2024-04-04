Alleged UN arms embargo breaches by former Defence Forces members referred to Garda

Insignia of Irish Training Solutions (right) beside Libyan 166 Brigade badge: Tánaiste Micheál Martin says the alleged training causes 'reputational damage to Ireland and our Defence Forces'.

Alleged breaches of a UN arms embargo on Libya by former Defence Forces members have been referred to An Garda Síochána in the wake of Tánaiste Micheál Martin describing the revelations as “deeply shocking”.

Senior Defence Forces and Department of Finance officials are also to be invited before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about the military training provided by former members of the elite Army Ranger Wing to Libyan forces, which was detailed in an Irish Times investigation published on Wednesday.

The training was provided by the Offaly-based company Irish Training Solutions which received large sums of money to train the troops of rogue Libyan general Khalifa Haftar into a special forces unit.

Haftar’s forces oppose the UN-recognised government in Tripoli. Libya is the subject of a 2011 UN Security Council arms embargo, that includes military training, aimed at keeping the peace between rival factions.

Mr Martin said the training causes “reputational damage to Ireland and our Defence Forces”.

A spokesman for Mr Martin said the Tánaiste had spoken to Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Seán Clancy “to outline his deep concern at the matters alleged in this report, which need to be examined further”.

He said the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment had opened an investigation into the allegations, as the relevant competent authority for possible breaches of sanctions.

“This investigation is at an early stage and all avenues will be pursued,” the spokesman said.

However, the Department of Enterprise last night said the matter was for the Garda to investigate.

“As the relevant competent authority for trade sanctions, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has examined the allegations and are referring the matter to An Garda Síochána,” a spokeswoman said.

An Garda Síochána confirmed it had received the referral, adding that it would “carry out an assessment as to whether the referral reaches a threshold for a formal criminal investigation”.

Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan, chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, said he intended to ask Lieut Gen Clancy and Department of Defence secretary general Jacqui McCrum to appear before the committee to discuss the matter.

“Reports that former Irish soldiers are engaged in Libya are a matter of grave concern,” said Mr Flanagan, a former minister for foreign affairs.

“There are serious reputational issues here that must be addressed.”

Mr Martin has also asked his officials to examine the strengthening of legislation to regulate the activities of former and serving Defence Forces personnel in countries subject to UN or EU sanctions.

“No Irish citizen should knowingly be involved in activities that breach these sanctions, least of all former members of the Irish Defence Forces,” the spokesman said.

“The high level of training and proficiency gained by members of the Defence Forces should never be used in circumstances such as those found in eastern Libya, nor for supporting the forces of Khalifa Haftar.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged a serving member of the Defence Forces was investigated last year on suspicion of travelling to Libya to work for Irish Training Solutions in training Libyan troops.

Defence Forces officials suspected the man used leave he had built up to “moonlight” in Libya before returning to the Irish military.

He was interviewed on his return by military police but it was determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges under military law.

“The Defence Forces have actively engaged with An Garda Síochána since we uncovered these alleged activities,” said a spokesman for the Defence Forces in reply to queries.

“These engagements are continuing. However, the Defence Forces cannot comment on its internal security provisions or procedures for reasons of operational security.”