‘Michelle Yeoh is just incredible’: Dublin teenager Katelyn Rose Downey on acting with an Oscar winner

How agreeable are you?

For the most part I’m a very agreeable person. I’m quite easy-going and genuinely avoid any type of conflict. I have strong opinions on certain things, but I’m also quite open-minded to listen to other people’s opinions as well. But generally, I’m a very agreeable person and sometimes maybe too much. If you don’t stand your ground, it’s not so good. I should work on that.

Tell us about your middle name and what you think of it?

My middle name is Rose and it has a very special meaning to me. My mum’s grandad passed away long before I was born. He loved gardening and flowers, and my nan has one of his rosebushes in her back garden. It was a particularly cold February when I was born. But when my mum took me home from the hospital, there was one rose that had blossomed on his rosebush. And my mum and dad always said it was him looking down on me and sending me a sign. So my mum gave me Rose as my middle name.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

My favourite place in Ireland is actually really close to me and not too far from where I live. It’s the Hellfire Club. It’s in the mountains and it has a beautiful walk up to it. You can see over the whole of Dublin from the top of it. I go there quite often. I find it really calming and kind of grounding. I never take for granted how lucky we are to live in Ireland and have so many amazing places like that.

I love getting to film in my favourite place, Dublin. At the moment I’m working on the Marian Keyes adaptation of her book Grown Ups with a bunch of amazing Irish actors and actors like Sarah Greene, who plays my mum, Sinéad Cusack, Adrian Dunbar, Jason O’Mara, Aisling Bea. There is really nothing better that I could think of.

Marian Keyes is such a wonderful, wonderful human, and my nan is a huge fan. So any opportunity to get to tell an Irish story from such a beloved Irish author is an absolute win for me. So definitely Dublin.

Describe yourself in three words

I’d probably say I’m very curious. As long as I can remember, I’ve always been really eager to learn and curious about everything around me. I find myself most curious in terms of the acting world and being behind the camera, seeing different actors, processes. I still want to learn everything. I wanted to know what that mark was and what was that on that camera screen, you know? Especially working with the likes of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in Blade Runner 2099; she’s just incredible.

I would say determined, too. That probably goes hand in hand with my curiosity because when I set my mind to something or set a goal, I’m just kind of programmed to achieve it no matter what it is. I am very driven by a goal and wanting to kind of chase it.

And then at the same time, I would say I’m chill. I’m a chill person. I think it’s a nice balance but sometimes it contradicts.

When did you last get angry?

I really don’t get angry. I don’t think I’ve ever been angry in my life. I think everything happens for a reason and if I ever find my mind going that way, I remind myself of that.

What is your strongest childhood memory?

I’m 17 so I’d like to think I’m still making them. The most special one though is my grandad picking me up from school and going to the local shop. He’d get a coffee and I’d get a treat. That is a very special memory to me. He is one of my favourite people.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order and has it defined you?

I have an older brother, just one sibling. And we’re both complete opposites. But we’ve always got on really well. I don’t think being younger has had an impact on me really. We are both close in age, a boy and a girl. But he did boxing, I did dancing.

When do you think you were happiest?

I am at my happiest when I’m chilled out in my room, or when I’m dancing. Especially when I’m reading an incredible script, or when I meet new people. I’m always quite happy with that. But also when I’m watching movies or drawing or writing. There’s really so many things that make me happy.

Which actor would you like to play you in a biopic about your life?

Florence Pugh. I love her work. I love her style. I especially love how unapologetic she is. I’m just an all-around fan.