IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s top stories: Sharp rise in sexual images generated by primary school pupils; tributes to Irish woman killed in New York bar

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; half of younger teachers consider emigration and State to spend €5bn housing asylum seekers

Minister for Education Norma Foley said the new media and online regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, had informed her about a 'sharp rise' in self-generated compromising images, of a sexual nature, among seven- to 10-year-olds. Photograph: PA

Tue Apr 2 2024 - 08:17

Sharp rise in sexual images generated by primary school pupils - Foley

Social-media algorithms aimed at keeping children online for as long as possible are spreading harmful content, causing sleep deprivation and damaging pupils’ attention spans, the Minister for Education has warned.

Norma Foley, speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation’s (INTO) annual congress in Derry on Monday evening, said the new media and online regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has also informed her about a “sharp rise” in self-generated compromising images, of a sexual nature, among seven- to 10-year-olds.

Irish News

World News

The Big Read

Robe Villa, on High Street, in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. The house which dates from the 1740s is being restored after being vacant for some time. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

  • Ballinrobe residents battle against creeping dereliction: When Ballinrobe native and former GAA correspondent turned businessman Liam Horan returned home in 1999 to work with Lake District Enterprise, his primary hope was to expand the employment base of the Co Mayo town and its scenic hinterland. Twenty-five years later the branding of the area – with its loughs Corrib, Mask and Carra – has been somewhat smothered by the success of the Wild Atlantic Way on Mayo’s coastline. Moreover, the town’s proximity to Ashford Castle doesn’t appear – on the surface anyway – to have created an economic bounce. As a result, the local community is fighting to bring its town back from the precipice.

The best from Opinion

Business

3 Body Problem. (From left to right) Liam Cunningham as Wade, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Sea Shimooka as Sophon. Photograph via Netflix

  • Streaming era chaos summed up by new Netflix series: One of the most curious things about Netflix’s 3 Body Problem is that it is set in a fantasy world in which virtual reality (VR) headsets work. But the show also highlights the depressing reality of today’s volatile streaming market.

Sports

Picture of the Day

Faye Murray and Arianna Smith from Dundalk enjoying the Fairyhouse Easter Racing on Monday. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Life & Style

Podcasts

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES