Tuesday’s top stories: Sharp rise in sexual images generated by primary school pupils; tributes to Irish woman killed in New York bar

Minister for Education Norma Foley said the new media and online regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, had informed her about a 'sharp rise' in self-generated compromising images, of a sexual nature, among seven- to 10-year-olds. Photograph: PA

Social-media algorithms aimed at keeping children online for as long as possible are spreading harmful content, causing sleep deprivation and damaging pupils’ attention spans, the Minister for Education has warned.

Norma Foley, speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation’s (INTO) annual congress in Derry on Monday evening, said the new media and online regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has also informed her about a “sharp rise” in self-generated compromising images, of a sexual nature, among seven- to 10-year-olds.

Irish News

World News

Seven aid workers killed in Israeli strike in Gaza: Seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza while delivering humanitarian aid, World Central Kitchen (WCK) said on Tuesday.

The Big Read

Robe Villa, on High Street, in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. The house which dates from the 1740s is being restored after being vacant for some time. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

Ballinrobe residents battle against creeping dereliction: When Ballinrobe native and former GAA correspondent turned businessman Liam Horan returned home in 1999 to work with Lake District Enterprise, his primary hope was to expand the employment base of the Co Mayo town and its scenic hinterland. Twenty-five years later the branding of the area – with its loughs Corrib, Mask and Carra – has been somewhat smothered by the success of the Wild Atlantic Way on Mayo’s coastline. Moreover, the town’s proximity to Ashford Castle doesn’t appear – on the surface anyway – to have created an economic bounce. As a result, the local community is fighting to bring its town back from the precipice.

The best from Opinion

3 Body Problem. (From left to right) Liam Cunningham as Wade, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Sea Shimooka as Sophon. Photograph via Netflix

Streaming era chaos summed up by new Netflix series: One of the most curious things about Netflix’s 3 Body Problem is that it is set in a fantasy world in which virtual reality (VR) headsets work. But the show also highlights the depressing reality of today’s volatile streaming market.

Wide gap remains in golf between men and women’s prize money: No doubt who the two hottest golfers on the planet are right now, with world number ones Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler dominating their respective tours.

Picture of the Day

Faye Murray and Arianna Smith from Dundalk enjoying the Fairyhouse Easter Racing on Monday. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

‘It’s hard to park your qualifications when you move to Ireland’: Daniel Ricci, who had trained as a journalist but began working as language tutor, was married, and owned an apartment in Florianopolis, a large city in the south of Brazil. But he knew he wanted to live abroad.

In the News: The cost of Javier Milei’s transformation of Argentina

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters