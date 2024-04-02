Tuesday’s top stories: Sharp rise in sexual images generated by primary school pupils; tributes to Irish woman killed in New York bar

Sharp rise in sexual images generated by primary school pupils - Foley
Social-media algorithms aimed at keeping children online for as long as possible are spreading harmful content, causing sleep deprivation and damaging pupils’ attention spans, the Minister for Education has warned.
Norma Foley, speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation’s (INTO) annual congress in Derry on Monday evening, said the new media and online regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has also informed her about a “sharp rise” in self-generated compromising images, of a sexual nature, among seven- to 10-year-olds.
