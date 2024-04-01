Tributes left at Queens bar where Irish woman Sarah McNally died in alleged knife attack

Floral tributes have been left at the Irish bar in New York City where 41-year-old Sarah McNally died after an alleged knife attack on Saturday night.

Ms McNally, a Longford native, had lived in New York for more than 10 years and had worked as a bartender at The Céilí House in Queens.

The Irish pub is located in Maspeth, a neighbourhood inhabited by many Irish emigrants, and close to other one-time Irish strongholds Sunnyside and Woodside.

Police were called to the bar after 6.30pm on Saturday, where they found Ms McNally severely injured, having suffered significant wounds to her upper body. A man was also found with injuries to his back and neck, according to police sources.

READ MORE

A subsequent statement from the deputy commissioner of public information read:

“On Saturday March 30, 2024, at approximately 18.34 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 69-56 Grand Avenue within the confines of the 104 Precinct. Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck. EMS responded and transported both aided individuals to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. The 41-year-old female was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Both Ms McNally and the man were taken to nearby Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed as being in critical condition. The Longford native, however, died shortly afterwards from her injuries.

Sarah McNally had lived in New York for more than 10 years, and had worked at several bars and restaurants in Queens and Manhattan. One former colleague described her as “a fun girl, great company”.

Since Sunday morning, locals have been leaving candles and flowers outside the bar in her memory.

An only child, who moved to New York for a new adventure, Ms McNally was described by Cllr Martin Monaghan, cathaoirleach of the Longford Municipal District, as having come from a family of “really decent Longford people”.

Speaking to RTÉ News, he said that the Longford community was in a state of shock.

“It’s very cruel. People struggle to say the right words at this time and there’s little anyone can say to make things better for Sarah’s parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time, and a tragedy away from home makes things an awful lot worse.”