Easter weather: Unsettled conditions with showers and blustery winds

Unsettled weather will continue throughout the Easter break with showers and blustery winds expected, though temperatures should become milder by the weekend, Met Éireann has forecast.

Wednesday night will see “a few lingering isolated showers” with longer clear and dry spells developing overnight, and a mix of cloud and clear spells early on Thursday morning.

Cloud will continue to build on Thursday with a few isolated showers developing by midday.

The showers will become “more frequent and possibly heavy and thundery with hail during the afternoon but will clear away again in the evening”, Met Éireann said Friday is forecast to be mostly dry at the start, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Showers will develop across the country in the afternoon as southerly breezes freshen. The showers “may be heavy at times but will gradually begin to die out by the evening”, Met Éireann said, and temperatures will reach highs of 9 to 12 degrees. On Friday night, a mix of clear spells and just a few isolated showers in the evening are expected, but the fresh southerly breeze will persist through the night.

It will be “a little chilly too with lows of 0 to 3 degrees, so a touch of frost couldn’t be ruled out” on Friday night. The weather is set to be “rather unsettled” on Easter Saturday, but a milder day overall.

A brisk southerly flow will usher in showers during the afternoon and evening, some possibly heavy at times too. The highest temperatures will be between 10 to 12 degrees on Saturday. Models indicate that the unsettled weather will remain for Easter Sunday with showers nationwide in the afternoon and evening together with blustery southerly winds.