Man (20s) dies following car crash in Co Cavan

Deceased man was passenger in car that collided with truck a short distance from Cavan town

Gardaí in Cavan are appealing for witnesses to Monday's crash

Fiachra Gallagher
Mon Mar 11 2024 - 14:55

A man in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cavan in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man was a passenger in a car that collided with a truck on the N3 at Drumcrauve, a short distance from Cavan town. Gardaí attended the scene of the crash around 3am on Monday morning.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Cavan General Hospital, for treatment. Gardaí described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The road remained closed on Monday afternoon to allow for Garda forensic investigation to conduct an examination of the crash scene.

Gardaí connected to Cavan Garda station are appealing for witnesses for the crash.

