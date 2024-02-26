‘Ann was our family as well’: Hundreds join vigil to remember woman who died while sleeping rough

Tributes and flowers left at Aungier Street, Dublin, to Ann Delaney (inset), who had been sleeping rough for several years in the city. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Several hundred people gathered to pay their respects to a 47-year-old mother who died sleeping rough in Dublin city centre.

Ann Delaney, a nurse and mother of a 17-year-old daughter from Crettyard, Co Laois died around 9am on Sunday close to a Tesco Express supermarket on Aungier Street.

Ms Delaney, who worked in a Dublin hospital, is understood to have been homeless for at least seven years, firstly on Thomas Street before moving to Aungier Street. She regularly stayed at a spot next door to the supermarket.

Numerous flowers and candles have been left at the spot where she slept and her body was discovered and a crowd gathered to mark her passing on Monday evening.

Jackie Feeney, who got to know Ms Delaney when she first slept rough on Thomas Street said: “I sat with her here overnight at 11pm and we would have a chat and a coffee. A man went to buy her something in Tesco’s and when he came back out she was gone.

“Two close relatives died in her life in a car crash and that affected her badly,” she added. “She was very close to her mother and her daughter who is doing her Leaving Cert. I tried several times to come to my place but she wouldn’t.”

From about 7pm people began to gather at the makeshift shrine in her memory before the vigil began at 8pm. Scores of members of the public holding red and pink balloons in her memory released them as her favourite song, Crazy World by Aslan was played out over a sound system.

People have left flowers at the spot where Ann Delaney died on Sunday night.

Chris O’Reilly, who runs the Liberty Soup Run told the crowd, which blocked traffic on the street for a time that, “everyone knew Ann. She was just an amazing person, an amazing woman. She had rough times in life like us all and unfortunately Ann ended up on the streets.

“She never saw her way out (of what she was going through) God love her, she’s at peace now, she’s out of pain. This is for Ann’s family as well, we are all behind you. Ann was our family as well. We classed her as a sister. She loved Liverpool soccer club and that’s why there are so many people holding red balloons.”

Mr O’Reilly continued: “To see all of this support is just incredible. As a community and wider community, there are people here from all over. Ann was a gem, she was such a lovely lady.

“If you brought her items, she’d ask if it was second-hand but she wanted the new stuff, she still had her sense of humour. Ann could crack a joke and there were days she didn’t want to talk to you because of what she was going through but we all accepted that.”

Mr O’Reilly added that Ann would be missed “so much” and appealed to people to attend her funeral to show their respects to her and her family.

A lady originally from Co Mayo but now living in Rathgar, explained she had to travel to the vigil to pay her respects as she chatted to Ms Delaney every Saturday going to and coming from mass at Whitefriar’s Street Church.

“She was lovely to chat to and a lovely person. It can be anybody’s story.”

Ms Delaney’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Tributes and flowers left to the late Ann Delaney at Aungier Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Chris O’Reilly, who runs the Liberty Soup Run, said Ms Delaney was a “lovely lady, a real character” and that many people would have known her.

“She was alive early on Sunday, but then she suddenly became unresponsive. We don’t know her cause of death – whether the dropping temperatures might have been a factor or not,” he said.

“Paramedics were called, but unfortunately Ann passed away. We are heartbroken and lost for words. Another homeless person died on our streets and it’s just so wrong.

“Ann was a lovely lady and was well-liked. She was just going through a hard time. She had a family and a life and she just fell on hard times. We want to send our love to all of her family. She will be missed, but she is at peace now. We still can’t believe that this lady has passed away.”

Family members had attempted to intervene over the years to help Ms Delaney.

“Lots of people tried to help her. This isn’t anything to do with the Government. She was offered much help from the family and doctors and she refused it,” one said.

“This is what it has come to.”

Ms Delaney, who attended numerous psychiatrists over the years, had suffered from mental health problems and later alcoholism.

Mr O’Reilly said Ms Delaney had endured a lot while living on the streets, and had been beaten up on at least one occasion. “Ann slept rough, as she was afraid to stay in the homeless hostels. Her family would come to visit her to see how she was. She loved music and Aslan and was a wonderful poet.”

Ann Delaney was found in a sleeping bag close to a Tesco supermarket on Aungier Street in Dublin city centre. Photograph: rip.ie

Admirers placed flowers, candlelights, a photograph of Ms Delaney, her walking stick and bottles of water at the spot where she died. She was apparently never to be found without a large bottle of mineral water.

“She had such a lovely heart. She would talk about life and stories. She never talked about anything depressing,” said Victoria Murray, who worked around the corner.

“I remember when I was promoted, she gave me a little bottle of wine. She would give you the shirt off her back.”

Ms Delaney’s remains are understood to have been taken to the City morgue and her funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

A family notice on rip.ie was published on Monday, reading: “Ann Delaney, Dromagh, Crettyard, Co Laois/Carlow, February 25th at St James’s Hospital, Dublin, aged 47 years.

“Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Saoirse, mother, brothers Thomas, John, Ciaran and Paul, sisters Siobhán, Tricia, Roisin and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

“Funeral details are expected to be announced in the coming days.”