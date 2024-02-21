Weather warning for rain issued by Met Éireann as some snow and sleet expected later in week

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry and warned that temperatures will turn notably colder by the end of the week. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry and warned that temperatures will turn notably colder by the end of the week.

Wednesday morning will be dominated by outbreaks of rain but this will clear to sunny spells by afternoon and highest temperatures of 13 degrees.

However, Met Éireann said that cooler air will spread from the northwest on Wednesday afternoon and heavy, possibly thundery rain could be experienced overnight. There is also a chance that some of the showers will turn heavy with hail and thunder in the west, with some sleet possible on high ground by morning.

It also issued a yellow weather warning for rain and said there will be heavy rain at higher elevations in Kerry and west Cork.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 0 degrees on Wednesday night, with frost in some parts.

Thursday morning is likely to bring further heavy showers and Met Éireann said it will remain “noticeably cooler” in the afternoon with highs of just 5 to 8 degrees.

Friday will be another fairly cool day with sunny spells and showers and some of the showers will again be heavy with hail and a chance of thunder. Temperatures are unlikely to reach above 8 degrees again.

Some falls of sleet or snow are possible over higher ground on Friday night with temperatures dipping to -1 in places.

The weekend is expected to bring scattered showers and drizzle and low temperatures will remain.

However a “briefly drier and more settled period of weather” is currently predicted for Monday but it looks as though Tuesday will bring another spell of wet and breezy weather in from the Atlantic.