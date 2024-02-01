Three young people killed in Carlow crash named locally

Gardaí at the scene of a crash on the N80 near Carlow in which three people in their 20s died. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The three young friends killed when the car they were travelling hit a tree in Co Carlow on Wednesday night have been named locally.

The three victims have been named as Daryl Culbert from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, Katie Graham from Arles, Co Carlow and Michael Kelly from Nurney, Co Carlow. They were all aged in their early 20s. The injured man, also in his 20s, is from Ballinabrannagh, Co Carlow.

It’s understood that the young people know each other through meeting at the Circle K garage where young car enthusiasts meet several evenings a week.

Efforts were made by motorists who came upon the scene when the car hit a tree in a townland known as Leagh between Graiguenaspiddogue and Kellistown Co Carlow at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

READ MORE

The incident occurred on the N80 at a townland known as Leagh between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kelllistown around 5km from Carlow town.

It’s understood that it had been raining heavily, temperatures dropped and the car skidded on black ice.

The crash occurred at a well-known black spot close to the popular Fighting Cocks pub and restaurant. The N80 is a busy link road between Rosslare Europort and M9/M10 motorways.

The road remains closed between Glynn’s Buses and Tinryland to allow for a forensic crash investigation by Garda teams.

Paramedics from Carlow town and Kilkenny city attended the scene along with fire units and gardaí.

Fr Tom Little from the nearby village of Ballon, Co Carlow, said that he spent most of the night at the scene.

“When I got there the emergency services were in attendance and tragically three young people lost their lives in a car. I gave them the sacrament of the last rites of the church and blessed them,” the parish priest told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“As a group we stood around and prayed together for them and for their families. It’s a terrible loss.”

The crash, which occurred following heavy rain, follows a number of serious crashes along the same stretch of road in recent times. Numerous representations have been made to Carlow County Council over the road by local politicians.

A local resident from the area said: “All the diverted traffic has been passing by my house since the early hours of this morning. It’s absolutely shocking what has happened and for people to get their heads around.

“But there have been at least four fatal accidents on that road last year. It’s a very busy road which is quite wide and then narrows very quickly with several dips on the road.”

Speaking close to the scene of the crash on Thursday afternoon, Cllr John McDonald, who is from the area, said a close friend had a family member involved in the collision.

“I got a phone call at 6.30am, a friend of mine, a family member was involved in it,” he said. “I was talking to one of the family members there, the family are really devastated. “People are devastated at the news, it’s a body blow to the area.”

Mr McDonald said there were “plans in motion” for a section of the N80 to be realigned, noting that it was known locally as a dangerous stretch of road.

“There is a bad turn up there at the moment, but the accident happened just a way from the turn. Factors coming into it last night – there was ice, it was freezing.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, also speaking close to the scene of the crash, said that there have been several serious crashes on the stretch of road in recent times. “The whole of Carlow are in shock,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said there was a need for “proper” infrastructure.

“We have to make sure we have proper safety on our roads, signage, it’s a huge issue with the amount of death that we would have seen this year,” she said.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11.30pm on Wednesday 31st on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road in County Carlow.

“Three occupants of the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The N80 at Leagh is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11.15pm and midnight are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any information to contact Carlow Garda station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.