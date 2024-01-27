Irish weather: Unseasonably mild temperatures for January

A fallow deer in the Phoenix park in Dublin as Met Éireann said temperatures of up to 15 degrees will feature this weekend. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Temperatures of up to 15 degrees will feature this weekend as the weather takes an unseasonably mild turn.

That is according to Met Éireann, which says the warm temperatures will be accompanied by cloudy wet conditions into the start of next week.

The national forecaster said Saturday would be a mixed day across the island, with little sunshine and cloudy conditions everywhere.

Meteorologist Mark Bowe said temperatures would likely reach 11 degrees in parts on Saturday, with temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees and a moderate to fresh southerly breeze

overnight.

While Sunday is expected to start generally dry there will be patches of light rain or drizzle, with temperatures of up to 15 degrees, which is unusually high for this time of year.

Rain will develop in the west before midday and will move eastward across the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy at first, with a fresh to strong and gusty southerly wind easing and becoming northwesterly later.

Sunday night is expected to feel cold as temperatures drop to 5 degrees.

Monday is expected to feature rain lingering in the south and east, eventually clearing away to the east by evening. It will be dry in the west and north, with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees, with a light to moderate northerly wind.

Tuesday is expected to be dry, with sunny spells in the east but cloudier conditions in the west. Highest temperatures are forecast at 6 to 9 degrees, in a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

The high temperatures and warm, wet conditions are expected to stay well into the middle of next week, with temperatures of up to 12 degrees.