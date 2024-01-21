Storm Isha: Red alerts issued for three counties with severe winds and heavy rain due across Ireland

Storm Isha is to bring strong wind and heavy rain to all parts of Ireland and Northern Ireland on Sunday. Image: Windy.com

Met Éireann has issued red weather alerts for three counties in the west and northwest with Storm Isha set to bring “severe and destructive gusts” on Sunday.

A yellow warning for all of Ireland will be in place from 11am on Sunday, with wind speeds set to increase over the course of the day.

“Storm Isha will bring strong and gusty southwest winds with heavy rain at times,” Met Éireann said.

Possible impacts, it added, include large coastal waves with wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions, and debris and loose objects being displaced.

READ MORE

One of the forecaster’s red warnings, in effect from 5pm to 9pm, covers counties Galway and Mayo.

It says “extremely strong and gusty southwest winds with severe and destructive gusts, particularly in coastal and exposed areas” are due and that these will cause dangerous coastal conditions with high waves, treacherous travelling conditions and a risk of significant and widespread power outages.

A similar alert has been issued for Co Donegal but from 9pm until 1am.

According to Met Éireann, status red severe weather warning are “rarely issued but when it is, people in the areas expected to be affected should take action to protect themselves and/or their properties”.

A status orange warning covering the rest of the country comes into force at 4pm until 3am, with gusts of more than 100km/h expected in many areas.

“Storm Isha will bring very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts,” this warning cautions. Possible impacts in these areas include large coastal waves with wave overtopping, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines.

The UK Met Office has issued an amber alert for Northern Ireland from 6pm Sunday with the storm to “bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening into Monday”.

“Disruption to travel and utilities is likely,” it adds.

A yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry comes into effect from midday and is to remain in place for 24 hours.

“Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across the UK on Sunday and Monday.”