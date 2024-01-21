Family of Irishman (35) missing in New York appeals for public help

Andrew Hughes (35) has not been seen or heard from since before Christmas. Photograph: Facebook

The family of an Irishman reported missing in New York has appealed to the Irish community in the US for assistance in locating him.

Andrew Hughes (35), who has lived in the United States for over seven years, has not been seen or heard from since before Christmas.

Originally from Dublin, Andrew’s parents, Geraldine and Dermot, and older brothers, Paul and John, currently live in Gorey, Co Wexford.

“He does keep in regular touch with me, but we’ve not heard from him properly since October, and even then it was just a quick ‘hi’. We got very worried when he didn’t call me on December 8th, as that’s his brothers anniversary, who died from leukemia,” Ms Hughes said.

READ MORE

Andrew is described as being tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

“Coming up to Christmas, there was no contact. I was checking all the time to see if he was active on social media, but he’d been very quiet. His phone is off, and his whole life revolves around social media. We have reported his disappearance to the gardaí, who passed on his information to Interpol,” his mother added.

Ms Hughes said the family “hope to hear soon” from the New York Police Department as Monday will mark “three weeks since we set things in motion”.

The Aisling Irish Community Centre, a not-for-profit organisation in Yonkers, New York, has appealed on the family’s behalf for any information with regards to Andrew’s whereabouts.