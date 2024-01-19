Gale force wind warning from Met Éireann as weather turns milder

Winds are expected to reach gale force 8 by Sunday Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

A status yellow gale warning is in place for Irish coasts over the weekend, Met Éireann has said, as the weather turns milder compared to recent days.

The gale force warning is in place from 4pm on Friday, until midnight on Sunday, during which time southwest winds will reach gale force 8 at times.

From 6am on Sunday until noon on Monday, a second yellow gale warning will take effect and during which time winds will reach gale force 8 or higher.

The country has experienced cold and icy conditions all week, with sub zero temperatures reached on several occasions.

Friday morning will have a cold and frosty start with icy stretches. It will become generally dry and sunny though as any remaining showers in Ulster die out.

The weather advisory, which warned of sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and pavements, will lapse at noon on Friday.

Later on Friday afternoon it will turn cloudier. However, it will still be quite cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

On Friday night, rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards across the country overnight.

After a cold start, it will turn milder with the rain as temperatures rise to between 4 and 7 degrees overnight. Becoming blustery too with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong.

Saturday will be a much milder day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some dry spells will develop in the afternoon but a more persistent spell of rain will spread from the west again on Saturday evening.

It will be noticeably windier with fresh to strong southerly winds and highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

The national outlook for the forthcoming days is milder weather, but more unsettled with wet and windy conditions at times.

A wet start to the night on Saturday with widespread rain, clearing eastwards to scattered showers and clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with winds easing moderate southwesterly.

Becoming wet and windy on Sunday with heavy rain spreading from the southwest and strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds developing. Gales developing on some coasts also. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Monday will be a blustery day with fresh and gusty westerly winds. Much brighter with sunny spells and scattered showers, though some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with widespread rain gradually clearing eastwards to scattered showers later. Staying blustery with fresh and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.