Ireland

Met Éireann says rain is on the way today

Although immediate outlook is wet, best of sunshine expected at weekend

Friday is set for temperatures of up to 14 degrees along with light winds. Photograph: Collins
Friday is set for temperatures of up to 14 degrees along with light winds. Photograph: Collins
Tim O'Brien
Thu Apr 16 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Thursday will start off mostly dry with sunny spells, but there will be rain as the day goes on, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures on Friday will be up to 14 degrees, with light to moderate winds, becoming fresh as the day continues.

Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but temperatures are expected to only drop to 9 degrees overnight.

The forecast is for more of the same on Friday with rain, sunny spells and scattered showers later on in the day.

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Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery, possibly merging to longer spells of rain at times throughout the day. It will also be breezy, with fresh and gusty southwest winds developing, and highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Saturday is forecast to feature spells of sunshine with scattered showers becoming more isolated later in the day. Highest temperatures are expected to range between 9 and 13 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

There may be less rain across the island on Sunday, with conditions forecast to be mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and sunshine and the odd light shower. Highest temperatures are expected to range between 10 to 13 degrees in mostly light southeasterly or variable breezes.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist