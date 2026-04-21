‘He’s a very good player, I’m going there to win’: Shane Lowry teams up with Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry will play this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour with a new partner after playing in the event for the past two years with Rory McIlroy, famously winning the event in 2024.

The Masters champion is taking a two-week break after his latest success and left Lowry looking for a new partner for the tournament at TPC Louisiana. Lowry likes to hang around with multiple Major champions, and he replaces six-time winner McIlroy with five-time winner Brooks Koepka for this week. He explained how the partnership came about on the PGA Tour’s SiriusXM Radio.

“I knew I was playing and then my partner [Rory] from the last two years told me he wasn’t going to play.

“And I’ve known Brooks for a while, and I’m friendly with Ricky Elliott his caddie, so I said to Ricky I kind of knew Brooks was going to have to play because he wasn’t in many signature events.

“I said to Ricky, do you think Brooks would play and we’re both Srixon players and it fits a little bit. He’s obviously a very good player, I want to go there and try to win so that will be nice.”

[ Ricky Elliott: Brooks Koepka’s Irish caddie helped him climb to world No 1. They want to get back thereOpens in new window ]

Koepka is on the outside looking in for the Signature Events having left the LIV Tour at the start of the season, and was first alternate for the RBC Heritage last week, which did not come to pass. He has shown good form since his return to the PGA Tour, finishing in the top 20 in four of his last five events, including the Masters.

Lowry is looking for his first PGA Tour win since that victory with McIlroy two years ago. The duo are the bookies favourites, but followed closely by last week’s winner Matt Fitzpatrick playing with his brother Alex. Lowry and Koepka go out with the Fitzpatricks at 6.29pm Irish time on Thursday. Waterford’s Séamus Power is also in the field, playing with German Matti Schmid (tee-off 2.18pm Irish time). The players play foursome for the first and third days, with fourballs for the second and fourth days.