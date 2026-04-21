Picture perfect: Texaco Children’s Art Competition 2026 winners revealed

Aurianna Hanlon, pictured with her self-portrait, was named overall winner of the 72nd Texaco Children's Art Competition. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

“My grandad said it took 20 years off him”, said nine-year-old Maya Brennan Lawless, quietly, looking at her portrait.

The pencil sketch of her grandfather had just been announced as a prize winner in the Texaco Annual Children’s Art Competition in Dublin on Tuesday.

Maya was being modest. Her sketch would be described as stunning if done by an adult artist. “He said it looks like he had been given a facelift,” she said bashfully when nudged by her mum.

Last year Maya, a pupil of St Anne’s National School in Shankill, Co Dublin, won a special merit award. This year she was on to better things with second prize in her category for nine to 11-year-olds. She also wins a cheque for €200.

The annual awards are designed to encourage an early interest in art. Previous participants included Robert Ballagh, Bernadette Madden, Dorothy Cross, Graham Knuttel, fashion designer Paul Costelloe and former broadcaster Thelma Mansfield.

Five-year-old Harry Casey from Dundalk, Co Louth, with his piece called Stacey. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Happily named as overall winner at a reception in the Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, was Aurianna Hanlon, a 16-year-old student at Loreto Secondary School, Granges Road, Co Kilkenny. Aurianna also won first prize in the senior 16 to 18 years age category.

Her work, for which she received a prize of €1,500, was entitled Falling Up – a striking self-portrait using light and shade. “It took me about a week, first drawing and then using acrylic paint,” she told The Irish Times.

Final adjudicator and chairwoman of the judging panel, Pauline O’Connell, described Aurianna’s work as “an ambitious and compelling self-portrait that challenges perspective and draws the viewer into a shared space, demonstrating both technical control and emotional depth”.

“The division of light and shadow across the face is masterfully handled, with tonal shifts ranging from warm umbers to cool purples and blues,” she said.

Maya Brennan Lawless (9) was named a winner for her pencil portrait of her grandfather. Photograph: Tim O'Brien

Abigail Atoyegbe and her portrait, Day Dreamer. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Charlotte Halpin Rooney from Greystones, Co Wicklow, with her piece, Winter Memories. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The middle child of three, Aurianna said she based the painting on a phone selfie. Now in transition year, Aurianna said art would be her “top choice” subject for her Leaving Certificate and she said she would “love to go to art college.”

Also winning an award was Abdul Ahad Zulfiqar (15), from St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise, who took a special merit in 2017. This time he picked up third prize in the 14 to 15 years category which comes with a cheque for €250.

Abdul Ahad Zulfiqar, pictured with his mother Tasleem, and his self-portrait entitled Study. Photograph: Tim O'Brien

Best friends Elizabeth Prunty (9) and Lilly Brennan (8) were both prize winners. Photograph: Tim O'Brien

Blake O'Brien from Limerick won with his work called Year of the Bird. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Best friends Elizabeth Prunty (9) and Lilly Brennan (8), pupils in the same class at Ratoath National School, Co Meath, won prizes in the same category. The girls said they attended classes at Clarke Art in Ratoath – where five winners in this year’s competition had gone. Lilly won second prize while Elizabeth won third in their category.

Blake O’Brien (13), from Croom, Co Limerick, said he was “very pleased” to have won third prize in his category, which comes with a cheque for €200. The Catherine McAuley School pupil’s work was entitled The Year of the Bird.