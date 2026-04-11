Met Éireann wind and rain warnings remain for west coast on Saturday

Status yellow wind warnings have been issued for much of the west coast on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Severe wind warnings from Met Éireann remain in place for much of the west coast on Saturday.

A status yellow alert, the least serious, has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo which is due to expire at 2pm.

Met Éireann has said the conditions will bring very strong and gusty south to southwest winds, causing difficult travel conditions and potentially fallen trees.

Elsewhere, status yellow warnings will remain in effect for longer periods.

From midday to 8pm, a wind and rain warning will cover counties Cork and Kerry.

Met Éireann has said this will bring very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, along with squally heavy showers or longer spells of rain and a chance of hail and thunder.

There is also the potential for spot flooding.

Meanwhile, the east of the country is likely to have cold but bright and sunny conditions.

Cloudy conditions with scattered showers will be prominent across the western half of the country throughout the day. Showers may turn heavy and even hold a chance of hail and thunder.