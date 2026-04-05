Storm Dave: One thousand homes and businesses still without power

A person holding an umbrella walks along the quays in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Around 1,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country are without power as a result of Storm Dave.

ESB Networks said its crews are mobilised in impacted areas and responding to power outages as quickly as possible, where safe to do so.

The latest figures available from ESB approximated that the number of properties waiting for power to be restored was around 1,000 by 1pm on Sunday afternoon. That figure stood as high as 18,000 on Saturday. The majority of faults are projected to be restored by Sunday night.

The electricity supplier apologised to all impacted for the inconvenience caused.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999,” the company said.

Rain in Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Strong winds associated with Storm Dave led to 23 flight cancellations at Dublin Airport.

In addition, the airport told The Irish Times there had been 61 go arounds and 17 diversions due to challenging wind conditions in total.

A go-around occurs when a pilot decides not to complete a landing attempt and instead circles the aircraft to make another approach.

As many as 17 flights were diverted, and 51 departures were delayed in excess of 60mins, including one flight to Izmir in Turkey which was delayed more than 24 hours before a rescheduled departure on Sunday evening.

Storm Dave is playing a windy game at Dublin Airport today ✈️



Shoutout to all the pilots and Air Traffic Control who have done a storming job keeping things moving safely today 👏#dublinairport #StormDave pic.twitter.com/rS5YowPyTQ — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 4, 2026

Storm Dave, the fifth named storm of the current season, which began last August, was named by the UK Met Office as the strongest impacts are expected in northern England and Scotland.

Several weather warnings were in place over the weekend, but they were cleared by Sunday afternoon - apart from a small craft warning in place for all coasts through Monday, with westerly winds of force six or higher anticipated.

Met Éireann is forecasting a mainly dry Monday. Sunny breaks in the east are forecast to break through a cloudy day, with patchy light rain and drizzle to hit counties on the Atlantic coast.

Highest temperatures on Monday are expected to be between 10 and 14 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds which could be strong at times in the south-west.

These mixed conditions will remain through the week, with mild temperatures early in the week set to return to normal values by the weekend.