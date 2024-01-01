Hundreds attend charity cold water swim in Co Wicklow

Members of the Bray Beach Bathers group in their jellyfish costumes at the charity swim event in Wicklow. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Hundreds of people have attended the 2024 New Year’s Day charity swim in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The annual swim has raised more than €350,000 for local causes since 1984.

Members of the Bray Beach Bathers arrived in matching attire and umbrellas decorated to resemble jellyfish.

A number of other attendees also donned seasonal fancy dress to face the cold water swim, with costumes including elves, turkeys and snowmen.

The swim, organised by the Bray Lions Club, chose to support a range of charities for its 2024 event.

These include BARSS Open Group Page Homeless Support, Lakers: Meeting Special Needs, and Ardmore Rovers FC.

The swim’s GoFundMe page says it was set up “for the dual purposes of having some festive fun and raising funds for local charities”.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities were supported by friends and family who watched the event, and emergency services were also on hand to ensure the safety of attendees. – PA