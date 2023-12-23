Christmas bathers advised not to swim if there is heavy rain

Christmas and New Year’s Day swimmers in Dublin have been advised not to swim if there is heavy rainfall in the preceding 48 hours.

The warning comes from Dublin City Council in the wake of a report published earlier this year by the Bathing Water Taskforce.

The report said there were risks of potential pollution in Dublin Bay from a variety of “mostly known but diffuse sources along the coastline”.

The pollution sources include storm water drains, sewage overflows and in particular the Elm Park stream which has contributed to the closure of Merrion Strand to bathers in recent years.

READ MORE

Dublin City Council said ‘the advice to avoid contact with water for 48 hours after heavy rainfall remains valid year round, in the interest of bather health’

The taskforce, which includes representatives from local authorities and Uisce Éireann, said “during periods of heavy rain, urban runoff and sewage overflows can occur, leading to increased levels of bacteria in the water... It is important to be aware of potential sources of pollution”.

It said its “advice to the general public” was “do not swim for at least 48 hours following a significant rainfall”.

A significant rainfall was defined as one which delivered more than 4mm of rain per hour.

Dublin City Council said “the advice to avoid contact with water for 48 hours after heavy rainfall remains valid year round, in the interest of bather health.

“This is known as the 48 hour rule and is promoted by various local authorities including Dublin City Council and the Environmental Protection Agency.”

The council said it planned to remind the public of the advice through social media posts this weekend ahead of traditional festive swims.

[ Majority of Irish bathing waters ‘excellent’ but EPA labels three beaches poor ]

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council’s website said testing of water samples as recently as December 17th had shown “excellent” water quality swimming places including Killiney, the Forty Foot, Sandycove and Dún Laoghaire and Blackrock Baths.

But its website also warns: “After a heavy rainfall event it is important to avoid contact with the water for at least 48 hours.”

[ How and why to sea swim: walk in slowly wetting your shoulders, if you like ]

Met Éireann said the forecast indicated rain on Saturday and Sunday but amounts were uncertain.

Meteorologist Brandon Creagh said unsettled weather was expected with showers and “bands of rain” on Saturday and Sunday. He said another band of rain and showers was indicated for Christmas Day.