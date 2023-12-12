Man critical following fall from e-scooter in Castlebar

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a fall from an e-scooter in Castlebar on Monday afternoon.
The victim was rushed to Mayo University Hospital after being treated at the scene at Spencer Street.
Spencer Street was closed for a time following the incident but has since re-opened.
[ E-bikes: What are the regulations and what can be done to improve safety? ]
The victim, who is in his fifties and has an address in Castlebar, is being treated in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital.
READ MORE
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily - Find the latest episode here