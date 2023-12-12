Man critical following fall from e-scooter in Castlebar

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a fall from an electric scooter in Castlebar on Monday afternoon. Stock photograph

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a fall from an e-scooter in Castlebar on Monday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to Mayo University Hospital after being treated at the scene at Spencer Street.

Spencer Street was closed for a time following the incident but has since re-opened.

The victim, who is in his fifties and has an address in Castlebar, is being treated in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.