Irish signing programme Dizzy Deliveries wins Clio award in Los Angeles

Jack Bolger (7), one of the stars of the Dizzy Deliveries show, Steven Mangan of Ringers Creative, and Mary Cullen, general manager of Lámh. Photograph: Shane O'Neill/Coalesce

Irish television programme Dizzy Deliveries, which was the first Irish production to include the Lámh sign language system, won a Clio award in the United States on Thursday. The programme claimed the award in the entertainment category at a ceremony held in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, where it fended off competition from global streaming giants such as Netflix, National Geographic and MTV.

The children’s series, which is made by production company Macalla, was awarded a silver Clio in the “public relations for social good” category.

Lámh is the manual sign system used by people with intellectual disabilities and communication needs in Ireland. It was developed as a standardised, Irish-based approach to signing. It involves using speech with signs, and key words in a sentence are signed.

Dizzy Deliveries is a 13-episode children’s TV show with Lámh signs which first aired on RTÉJr in October of last year. It is funded by RTÉ and Coimisiún na Meán, and is the most watched television series on the RTÉ Player.

The Clio Awards is an annual programme that recognises innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communication. Categories are judged by an international panel of advertising professionals.