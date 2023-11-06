Two teenagers killed in Donegal crash were returning from nightshift in local restaurant

The scene of the road incident in Co Donegal where two young people lost their lives. Photograph: NW newspix

Two teenage friends killed in a road traffic accident on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal were returning after working a nightshift in a local restaurant.

The victims have been named locally as Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher, both 18 and from Gleneely on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The friends died following the crash on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, at around 12.45am this morning.

A third person, a young man in his late teens, was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

READ MORE

The group had earlier left the restaurant where at least one of them worked and left another friend off in the Glengad area of Inishowen before the three remaining in the car travelled onwards towards Gleneely where both Thomas and Alana were from.

Thomas was a Leaving Certificate pupil at Moville Community College and his mother Helen is a teacher at the same school.

His parents, Helen and Dominic and the rest of the Gallagher family, were today coming to terms with the tragedy.

Alana had been a pupil at Carndonagh Community School but had completed her Leaving Certificate last summer.

Her parents Karen and Patrick and the rest of the Harkin family were also trying to cope with their heartbreaking sudden loss.

Local county councillor from Culdaff, Johnny McGuinness, said the entire community is just devastated by the loss of such young lives.

He said “These were good young people returning home from working in a local restaurant but then the unthinkable happened.

“They were lovely young people with their entire lives ahead of them.”

The latest deaths brings to 163 the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads since the start of the year.

This is 37 and 46 higher than the corresponding periods in 2022 and 2019 – the last year before pandemic lockdowns – respectively.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said more needs to be done to counter “really worrying” and “hugely upsetting” trends in road deaths this year.

[ There have been more road deaths so far this year than in all of 2022. Something’s badly wrong ]

[ Follow The Irish Times WhatsApp Channel ]

She told reporters on Monday that there needed to be “continuous visibility” and a Garda presence on the ground “irrespective” of the day of the week.

The two people killed in Co Donegal were a man and a woman, both aged in their late teens. The collision occurred on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, at about 12.45am on Monday. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R238 remained closed on Monday morning, and diversions were in place.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 early this morning between midnight and 1am and who have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

The Inishowen Peninsula has seen multiple deaths in road crashes. In July 2010 eight people died in a two-car collision, and five each were killed in crashes in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Another five died when a car slipped into the water at Buncrana pier in 2016.

Two other people were killed in a car crash on the peninsula in 2017.

Of this year’s fatalities to date, drivers account for 57 deaths, with 39 pedestrians also killed and 33 passengers in vehicles dying. There have also been 24 motorcyclists killed this year, five cyclists and four e-scooter-related deaths.

Ms McEntee said: “It’s been a really worrying time. It’s been hugely upsetting to see the trend move in the direction it has. Every effort has to be made to try and reverse that trend.”

She said the gardaí would be supported in the work they do, while new equipment like average speed cameras were going to be examined, alongside education as part of an effort to change behaviours.

While there would be campaigns around weekends and bank holidays when people are on the roads, she said the focus between now and the end of the year is to ensure that “presence and visibility is continuous irrespective of whether it’s a Monday or Sunday or Saturday night”.

She said there was a need to “do more collectively” across Government to ensure that there is technology and equipment to assist roads policing, and that new legislation is brought in to combat dangerous driving.

“More needs to be done. We absolutely accept that but I’m absolutely committed to it, as I know my colleagues are.”