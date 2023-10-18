Tina Satchwell to be cremated at private ceremony next week

Tina Satchwell is to be cremated at a private ceremony next week following the completion of a postmortem as part of the Garda investigation into her death.

Ms Satchwell’s remains were released earlier this week by the Coroner for South Cork, Frank O’Connell, to her family in Fermoy, the Dingivans. They have appealed for privacy as they set about arranging a private cremation service at the Island Crematorium on Rocky Island in Ringaskiddy next week.

Gardaí investigating Ms Satchwell’s disappearance more than six years ago last week found remains in the home she shared with her husband, Richard Satchwell, in Youghal. Her body was found wrapped in black plastic and buried in a full-size grave that had been covered with concrete under the stairwell of the house.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster carried out a postmortem and was able to confirm that the remains were those of the 45-year-old after a comparison of dental records. DNA taken at postmortem was later found to match samples provided by Ms Satchwell’s siblings.

Mr Satchwell (57), who was last week charged with murdering Ms Satchwell at their home on Grattan Street on March 20th, 2017, waived his right to have his own pathologist examine the remains, paving the way for the release of the body to the Dingivan family.

Richard Satchwell was charged on Saturday with the murder of his wife Tina. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ms Satchwell’s sister, Florence Dingivan, and her niece, Sarah Lennon, were on Monday night joined by more than 500 people at a vigil in Fermoy, where they told of their sadness and loss as they recalled Tina as being capable of putting “a smile on anyone’s face”.

Meanwhile, gardaí have sealed up the Satchwell home in Youghal after a technical team concluded its search and examination of the three-storey terraced house.

In the course of clearing and preparing the house for the examination which led to the discovery of Ms Satchwell’s remains under a concrete floor in the stairwell, officers removed Ms Satchwell’s dogs, Ruby and Heidi, and her parrot, Valentine, from the property.

Officers put arrangements in place for the care of the pets while the search of the house was ongoing. It is understood that those arrangements will continue for the immediate future until it becomes clear as to whether Mr Satchwell will be in a position to care for the animals or arrange for their care.

Mr Satchwell made his second court appearance in relation to the murder by video link at Clonmel District Court on Tuesday. He was further remanded in custody at Limerick Prison to appear before the court again on November 7th.