Three killed in separate road incidents overnight

Two pedestrians and one motorist have died in three separate road incidents over the weekend.

In the first incident, a male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle at junction 16 southbound on the M1 motorway in Dundalk, Co Louth, at about 2.45am on Sunday.

A male driver, aged in his early 50s, and his three passengers (aged 50s and 40s) were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda investigators.

The road is closed, and local diversions are in place. Any road users who were travelling on the M1 between 2.30am and 3am who may have witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact gardaí.

Elsewhere, a man in his 20s died in Co Roscommon in a single-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred at Scrine Hill in Co Roscommon at around 2.50am on Sunday when the man’s car overturned. The scene is preserved for an examination, with the road closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to any witnesses to contact them and are seeking footage from road users who were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3am.

The third incident occurred on the R555 at Duagh Village in Listowel, Co Kerry, late on Saturday night. At about 9.50pm, gardaí attended the scene where a male pedestrian, aged in his late teens, was seriously injured. He was taken to Kerry University Hospital and later died.

The woman driver of the vehicle, in her early 20s, and the three passengers, all in their later teens, were uninjured. The scene is being preserved for a Garda examination. The road remains closed, and local diversions are in place.

Postmortems will take place in all three cases. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to all three incidents, and for those who may have dash-cam or other footage to contact them.

Those with information are asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, Roscommon Garda station on 090 663 8300, Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The three deaths follow the death of Christy Henry on Friday when his car entered a lake on the Co Mayo island of Inishbiggle.