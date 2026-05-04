Rory McIlroy’s 37 greatest shots, ranked: From Ryder Cup heroics to Masters triumphs

37) UTV Studios, fourth chip on The Gerry Kelly Show, 1998

It all has to start somewhere. Rory McIlroy was invited on to The Gerry Kelly Show at age nine, having won the Under-10 World Championship at Doral. There he faced the nerve-racking experience of performing in front of cameras and a live studio audience, showing off his favoured trick of chipping balls into a washing machine. A few close misses followed before he nailed his fourth attempt. A big cheer from the crowd and an infectious smile followed, and a lifetime of being golf’s greatest showman had begun.

36) Abu Dhabi Golf Club, tee shot on par 3 15th hole, second round of 2015 Abu Dhabi Championship

A nine-iron from 177 yards and McIlroy finally made his first professional hole-in-one at Abu Dhabi at a time when it felt he could do no wrong, starting a new season after winning two majors in 2014.

35) Jumeirah Golf Estates, second shot on par 5 18th, 2025 DP World Tour Championship

The less remembered of McIlroy’s two 72nd-hole eagles to force playoffs in the 2025 DP World Tour season, McIlroy finished his career year in a fitting way by hitting a 235-yard wood into the par 5 18th to about 15 feet in Dubai and then holing the eagle to force a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick. McIlroy would lose that playoff, but he won a seventh Race to Dubai season title.

34) TPC Sawgrass, second shot on par 4 18th hole, third round of 2025 Players Championship

A stunning low and long punch out from the trees on the 18th at Sawgrass by McIlroy with water down the left as he somehow manufactured a way to get under the trees and set up a birdie, which left him one off the lead. He would later beat JJ Spaun in a rain-delayed playoff on the Monday.

'That's why he's Rory McIlroy!'



McIlroy sits one behind the lead after an INSANE birdie from the Sawgrass pine straw on the 18th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OOot5ymkBU — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) March 14, 2025

33) Spyglass Hill, tee shot on par 3 15th hole, first round of 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy made a hole-in-one on the fly at Spyglass Hill at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The cameraman, expecting a bounce, missed the ball going into the hole, but the crowd didn’t. McIlroy made an ace to big cheers in a tournament he would go on to win. McIlroy’s only other hole-in-one on the PGA Tour came at the Travelers Championship in 2023.

32) Carnoustie, second shot on par 4 18th hole, final round of 2007 Open Championship

McIlroy hit many great shots in a stellar amateur career, but few would have been more satisfying than this iron at the 18th at the difficult Carnoustie to set up a birdie and low amateur honours at his first Major. A few hours later, Pádraig Harrington would make a double bogey on the same hole, before battling past Sergio Garcia to win his first Open title.

Watch from 33 seconds:

31) Bay Hill, tee shot on par 4 10th hole, third round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

McIlroy’s driver has been his superpower over his career and it gains him several strokes on the field with his distance. The incredible line he took here over houses at Bay Hill meant he was the first player in the ShotLink-era (since 2003) to drive the green on the 10th hole. Few players in history would have had the confidence to do so.

30) St Andrews, second shot on par 4 17th, first round of 2010 Open Championship

McIlroy announced himself in Major championship golf with a nine-under-par 63 on the Old Course at St Andrews in 2010, the fearlessness of youth showing when he went for the pin at the Road Hole and ended up six feet from the hole for birdie. He would miss the putt as he threatened a record 62, and an 80 in horrible conditions would kill his chances the following day.

Watch from 1.16:

29) Augusta National, third shot on par 5 2nd hole, third round of 2025 Masters

You could make a list of just McIlroy’s heroics at the 2025 Masters and the winner of the non-Sunday category is his marvellous chip-in at the par 5 2nd hole en route to a record six threes to start a round at Augusta. It gave him the platform for victory that he almost surrendered, but managed to win in a playoff against Justin Rose.

Watch from 1.26:

28) Medinah, third shot on par 4 6th hole, 2012 Ryder Cup singles match against Keegan Bradley

McIlroy’s performance was all the more remarkable given that he almost missed his tee time after sleeping in at Medinah, yet still he still took out the USA’s form player Keegan Bradley in singles 2&1. This chip-in set the tone for the match, and Europe’s eventual comeback.

Watch from 14.35:

27) St Andrews, second shot on par 4 10th hole, third round of 2022 Open Championship

The pick of the bunch from McIlroy’s three close Major misses from 2022 to 2024, from the 2022 Open at St Andrews. McIlroy’s tremendous bunker shot to hole for eagle on the 10th hole on day three seemed to be one to propel him to victory, but alas he was caught by fast-finishing Cameron Smith on Sunday.

26) Killarney, second shot on par 4 14th hole, first round of 2011 Irish Open

Later that day, commentator Jay Townsend would call McIlroy’s course management like an under-10 boys competition, and this was an insane shot to take on as he hooked a sand wedge 50 yards around a tree, landing just 12 feet from the hole before missing the birdie putt. But McIlroy plays to thrill and left home fans with a shot to remember.

Watch from 5.26:

25) Austin Country Club, tee shot on par 4 18th hole, 2023 WGC Matchplay against Denny McCarthy

McIlroy is one to intimidate his opponents with his long driving in matchplay and he proved you can drive for dough with a gigantic hit in the WGC Matchplay, 375 yards banged to 3 feet to close out the match against Denny McCarthy. Doesn’t get much more dialled in than that.

24) Marco Simone Golf Club, second shot on par 3 17th, 2023 Ryder Cup fourballs match against Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark

A shot so good it left his team-mates laughing and in awe. McIlroy pulled off a phenomenal spinner to stun his chip stone dead at the 17th at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome during his fourballs match with Matt Fitzpatrick. A very satisfying shot to watch.

Watch from 30 seconds:

23) Valhalla, second shot on par 5 10th hole, final round of 2014 PGA Championship

This one loses marks for being “necky” as Nick Faldo called it on commentary, and McIlroy agreed afterwards, but it is one of the most consequential. Even if it was not the purest strike of his career, this 283-yard 3 wood to set up eagle was massive in the 2014 PGA Championship as he won his fourth Major. After a slow start on the final day, it propelled him back towards the lead in a tournament as he would win by one stroke over Phil Mickelson.

22) Carnoustie, third shot on par 5 14th hole, final round of 2018 Open Championship

Two great shots here really, the approach from the rough sets up an outside chance for eagle, but nobody expects McIlroy to roll in a 55-footer to move into a share of the lead at Carnoustie with four holes to play in the 2018 Open. Ultimately it was to be Francesco Molinari’s day in Scotland, but it was a great McIlroy moment.

Watch from 3.59:

21) The K Club, second shot on par 5 18th hole, final round of 2016 Irish Open

The ultimate icing on the cake for McIlroy to see out the tournament and one of his most renowned non-Major shots. A wood from 252 yards to within three feet for eagle on the 18th at The K Club and his first Irish Open in the bag.

HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY 🍀🇮🇪🍻



Here's a throwback to when Rory eagled the 72nd hole to win the 2016 Irish Open. Hope everyone has a great day and weekend! pic.twitter.com/zFBbx6FwwX — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) March 17, 2023

20) Kiawah Island, third shot on par 4 3rd hole, third round of 2012 PGA Championship

You could choose many shots from a flawless final-round 66 for McIlroy, as he won his second Major championship by eight strokes, but his resilient par on the 3rd hole was the standout moment of the week. McIlroy’s drive in windy conditions got lodged inside a tree and required a drop out. A wedge from 70 yards to seven feet and a par kept the momentum going and was typical of his scrambling all week.

19) East Lake, second shot on par 4 4th hole, first round of 2021 Tour Championship

An incredible recovery by McIlroy from the trees on the fourth at East Lake, from 166 yards he manages to punch it under the trees, land the ball on the perfect spot just past the bunker and roll up to 10 inches from the hole. An eye for the spectacular as always.

Watch from 30s:

18) Augusta National, third shot on par 4 18th hole, final round of 2022 Masters

McIlroy proved he could pull off big shots on a Sunday at Augusta National with a stunning 64 in the final round of the 2022 Masters. It was fitting that the final stroke was a holed bunker shot down the slope, rolling straight into cup for a birdie and bedlam on the 18th green as he threw his club in delight. He ultimately finished second behind Scottie Scheffler, but he called it “the most fun I’ve had on a golf course for a long time”.

17) Quail Hollow, third shot on par 4 18th hole, final round of 2010 Wells Fargo Championship

McIlroy was truly in his flow state en route to his first PGA Tour win at Quail Hollow with a stunning 62, which to this day is still statistically the best final round on the tour. “Welcome to the big-time, Rory McIlroy,” US sports commentator Jim Nantz exclaimed as the 20-year-old holed from 42 feet for his first PGA Tour victory.

Watch from 1.37:

16) The K Club, second shot on par 5 16th hole, final round of 2016 Irish Open

Despite looking less spectacular than the shot at 18 at the 2016 Irish Open, it was a more impressive effort. McIlroy hit a 3 wood from 273 yards to the heart of the tight 16th green in damp conditions with the tournament on the line, his two-putt birdie putting him a shot ahead of Russell Knox. McIlroy has tried that shot a few times since in later Irish Opens and hit it in the water, showing the quality of this shot.

Watch from 21.05:

15) Hong Kong Golf Club, third shot on par 4 18th, final round of 2008 Hong Kong Open

Taking a less US-centric view than Nantz, the shot that announced McIlroy’s talent to the world in the professional game was his shot at the Hong Kong Open at the end of 2008. McIlroy showed his penchant for daring by hooking a wedge between two trees and somehow finding the back edge of the green over water. He would lose a playoff to Lin Wen-tang, but big wins were on the way.

Watch from 27 seconds:

14) Augusta National, third shot on par 4 17th hole, second round of 2026 Masters

A wonderful chip-in birdie at the 17th hole of the Masters on Friday to extend his lead to five on Friday and take charge of his Green Jacket defence. McIlroy’s reaction was that of someone who owned the place. So it proved as he would win again at Augusta, albeit not as comfortably as it had appeared to look during the second round.

Roars for Rory after a chip-in birdie on No. 17. #themasters pic.twitter.com/g7dWFVTIf4 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2026

13) PGA National, second shot on par 5 18th hole, final round of 2014 Honda Classic

With 245 yards left with a 5-wood and a day where he had struggled, McIlroy pulled off a formidable approach over water with a small landing area to set up an eagle chance from 12 feet to win the 2014 Honda Classic. He would miss and lose in a playoff to Russell Henley, but the quality of the shot under pressure was undeniable.

12) Hazeltine, second shot on the par 3 eighth hole, 2016 Ryder Cup singles match against Patrick Reed

The peak point of arguably the most thrilling nine holes in Ryder Cup singles history as Patrick Reed and McIlroy went hell for leather, culminating in McIlroy holing a 60-foot putt for birdie and exploding with emotion, holding a hand up to his ear and yelling “I can’t hear you!” to the home crowds in Minneapolis. McIlroy would lose his match by one hole to Reed.

11) Pebble Beach, first shot on par 5 14th hole, final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

One of the greatest drives in PGA Tour history, the uphill dogleg 14th at Pebble Beach is one of the most difficult par 5s to hit in regulation on tour, yet McIlroy obliterated it with a high 339-yard drive over trees, followed up with a 220-yard seven iron to the heart of the green and an eagle. After chasing McIlroy all day, “that was pretty much it,” playing partner Lowry said as McIlroy won the title.

Watch from 3.37:

10) Congressional, second shot on par 4 8th hole, second round of 2011 US Open

McIlroy came back from his collapse at the Masters in 2011 with fire in his belly and he could not miss that week as he won by eight strokes, breaking the scoring record. His second shot on Friday was an example of how dialled in he was, spinning back into the hole with a wedge to reach -10 not even halfway through his second round.

Watch from 8.55:

9) Augusta National, second shot on par 4 7th hole, final round of 2025 Masters

With McIlroy the caddie can only do so much. Despite Harry Diamond’s advice to punch out, McIlroy took on the hero shot over a gap in the trees on the 7th hole of his career Grand Slam-chasing round. After some wild recoil, the ball bounced just short of the green and rolled up to eight feet from the hole. It left the relaxed-looking McIlroy laughing, although what happened in the next few hours was anything but relaxing.

8) Bethpage Black, second shot on par 4 16th hole, foursomes match against Harris English/Collin Morikawa

One of the gutsiest shots of McIlroy’s career as he got unprecedented heckling during the 2025 Ryder Cup and had to back off before hitting his approach from the rough, but not before giving something back: “Shut the f**k up”. With his elbow pointed now, McIlroy stuffs his wedge to three feet to finish off the match, as Europe would win the cup once more.

Watch 14.35:

7) The K Club, third shot on par 5 18th hole, final round of 2025 Irish Open

A 30-footer for eagle on the 72nd hole to force a playoff at your national open, it does not get much better than that and it features maybe the best crowd reaction of McIlroy’s career with one of the loudest roars heard at The K Club. McIlroy would beat Joakim Lagergren in the ensuing playoff for his second Irish Open title.

As we get ready for a play-off at the K Club, Rory McIlroy's clutch eagle putt is worth a second, third and even fourth look.



📺 Watch https://t.co/8XIEOHjQi5



📱Follow https://t.co/KP2vwfqdeg #RTESport pic.twitter.com/ce8dZ8uQNI — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 7, 2025

6) Augusta National, tee shot on par 3 12th hole, final round of 2026 Masters

The key shot on the back nine on Sunday in McIlroy’s second Masters triumph. Standing on the tee one ahead of the chasing pack, he ignored conventional wisdom to play for a par from the middle of the green at the tricky par 3 12th, instead hitting to seven feet and holing the putt for birdie. He would not relinquish that lead as he won back-to-back Masters.

McIlroy reaches 12 under par with a birdie on No. 12. #themasters pic.twitter.com/3dYecCog2V — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026

5) East Lake, second shot at par 4 16th hole, final round of 2016 Tour Championship

Perhaps the most lucrative shot of McIlroy’s career as from three strokes down with three holes remaining, a stunning eagle hole-out from 138 yards catapulted him into contention for the Tour Championship and the $10 million (€8.5 million) FedEx Cup bonus. Another birdie followed and McIlroy would win the first of three FedEx Cups in a playoff.

4) Royal Liverpool, second shot on par 5 18th, third round of 2014 Open Championship

A shot which McIlroy has said is “one of the best swings” he has made and which he regularly revisits to watch on YouTube. A towering 5-iron from 239 yards to eight feet for eagle at the 18th hole on Saturday, which he converted to give himself a six-shot lead for the final round. He would win his first Claret Jug the next day.

3) Augusta National, second shot on par 4 17th, final round of 2025 Masters

On the 17th tee, McIlroy was level with Justin Rose, having watched his lead disintegrate. After laying back a little farther than usual with a 3-wood, McIlroy was faced with an 8-iron from 184 yard into an upslope on a hole notoriously hard to hit it close. He shouted after it “go, go” and it did, rolling up to two feet for birdie. It should have won him the tournament, but things are never easy with Rory.

Watch from 13.34:

2) Renaissance Club, second shot on par 4 18th hole, final round of 2023 Scottish Open

More 72nd hole magic with as high a level of difficulty as any shot on this list. McIlroy was faced with 202 yards into a gale and manufactured a low 2-iron to 10 feet on the hardest hole on the course. The resulting birdie putt would mean McIlroy beat home favourite Robert MacIntyre by one stroke, who had also birdied the hole – the only two birdies all day. “No one else but Rory could’ve done that,” MacIntyre’s father said.

1) Augusta National, second shot on par 5 15th hole, final round of 2025 Masters

“The shot of a lifetime!” Nantz roared. McIlroy had just gone double bogey, bogey to surrender his lead and then pulled off a 7 iron hook from 209 yards to six feet. He missed the putt for eagle but it did not matter, his round was back on track, and soon a first Green Jacket was collected. It is a shot McIlroy will be associated with for the rest of his life.