Man dies as car enters lake on Co Mayo island

Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to a fatal crash that took place on Inishbiggle Island, Achill, County Mayo, on Friday evening.

A car veered off the road and entered a lake at about 8.30pm. The driver, a man aged in his 60s, was recovered from the vehicle and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The man’s body was taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place.

The scene of the collision is preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Inishbiggle, a small, populated island off the Mayo coast accessible only by ferry, had 12 residents at the time of the 2022 Census.

Gardaí have asked that who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Westport Garda station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.