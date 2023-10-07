Micheál Martin condemns Hamas attack on Israel, calling for ‘cessation of hostilities’

Micheál Martin during his visit to Israel and Palestine in September. Photograph: Phil Behan/DFA

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he strongly condemns the firing of rockets into Israel on Saturday and called for “an immediate cessation of all hostilities”.

Mr Martin, who is also the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, said he deeply regrets “the loss of life and the impact on civilians”.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel on Saturday and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border, a large show of force that caught Israel off-guard.

Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

He has ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now”.

Mr Martin, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning: “I strongly condemn the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas and attacks against Israel from Gaza.

“I deeply regret the loss of life and the impact on civilians. I call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities.”

The Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv issued guidance to Irish citizens in Israel early on Saturday.

“Due to rocket fire on Israel and an ongoing attack by Gaza militants we advise citizens to exercise extreme caution, shelter in place and folow the instructions of local Israeli authorities,” it said on X.

The Embassy invited those seeking urgent consular assistance to get in contact.

The Israeli Embassy in Dublin said since the early hours of this morning, Israel has been under attack, with “hundreds of rockets being fired into Israeli communities, as well as terrorist infiltrations into Israel”.

“There have been dozens of incidents with victims in various conditions in cities, towns and communities, from the Western Negev, to Beer Sheva, Ashkelon, Tel Aviv and other parts of central and southern Israel,” a statement from the embassy said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she “unequivocally” condemned the attack carried out by “Hamas terrorists against Israel”.

“It is terrorism in its most despicable form,” she said. “Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also condemned the attacks, calling for a halt to violence.

“This attack is having a horrific impact on Israeli civilians,” Volker Türk said. “Civilians must never be the target of attack.”