Gaza war: Netanyahu and Trump prioritise hostages and Hamas ceasefire in meeting

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike near a camp for displaced people near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip city on July 9th, 2025. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday his meeting with US president Donald Trump focused on freeing hostages held in Gaza, and stressed his determination to “eliminate” the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu said on X that the leaders also discussed the consequences and possibilities of “the great victory we achieved over Iran”, following an aerial war last month in which the United States joined Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites.

Mr Netanyahu is making his third US visit since Mr Trump took office on January 20tj and had earlier told reporters that while he did not think Israel’s campaign in the Palestinian enclave was done, negotiators are “certainly working” on a ceasefire.

Mr Trump met Mr Netanyahu on Tuesday for the second time in two days to discuss the situation in Gaza, with the president’s Middle East envoy indicating that Israel and Hamas were nearing an agreement on a ceasefire deal after nearly two years of war.

Mr Netanyahu also said ceasefire efforts were under way.

A delegation from Qatar, the host of indirect talks between Israeli negotiators and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, met senior White House officials before Mr Netanyahu’s arrival on Tuesday, Axios reported.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, said the number of issues preventing Israel and Hamas from reaching an agreement had decreased from four to one, expressing optimism for a temporary ceasefire deal by the end of the week.

Mr Witkoff told reporters at a cabinet meeting that the anticipated agreement would involve a 60-day ceasefire, with the release of ten live hostages and nine deceased individuals.

Mr Netanyahu met vice-president JD Vance and then visited the US Capitol on Tuesday, and is due back in Congress on Wednesday to meet with US Senate leaders.

He told reporters after a meeting with the Republican House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson that although he did not think Israel’s campaign in the Palestinian enclave was done, negotiators are “certainly working” on a ceasefire.

“We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas’s military and government capabilities,” Mr Netanyahu said.

The Gaza conflict began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that resulted in the deaths of some 1,200 people and the taking of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Currently, around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory war has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, as reported by Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry, and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

Hamas has long demanded an end to the war before it would free the remaining hostages. Israel has insisted it would not agree to end the fighting until all hostages are released and Hamas dismantled.

The United Nations estimates that most of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with nearly half a million people facing famine in the coming months.

Mr Netanyahu expressed hope that Israel could expand the Abraham Accords, normalisation deals reached between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020 under US mediation.

“We are working on this with full vigour,” he said on X.

Mr Trump had strongly supported Mr Netanyahu, even wading into domestic Israeli politics by criticising prosecutors over a corruption trial against the Israeli leader on bribery, fraud and breach-of-trust charges that Mr Netanyahu denies.

In his remarks to reporters at the US Congress, Mr Netanyahu praised the US president, saying there has never been closer co-ordination between the US and Israel in his country’s history. – Reuters