U20 World Championship: Ireland blown away by New Zealand despite bright start

Under-20 World Championship: New Zealand 69 Ireland 22

After seven minutes, Ireland’s comeback was on. An unlikely semi-final spot at these Under-20 World Championship necessitated victory over New Zealand while denying them bonuses. Twelve unanswered points against a heavily favoured Kiwi outfit was as good a start as any.

Just 20 minutes later, Irish delusions of grandeur had been exposed. The Baby Blacks had four tries before the half-hour mark, well on the way to a hammering.

Ireland’s sprint out of the blocks was remarkable for the ease of scores. Tom Wood’s left boot is undoubtedly a weapon, but it was his right peg which grubbered in behind. Oisín Minogue followed up with a first-time chip of his own, a sublime piece of skill to beat the cover and score in the corner.

Minogue was prominent again four minutes later, bursting through the side of a maul. Will Wooton’s pass then took out multiple defenders, Dan Green the beneficiary out wide.

Thereafter, Ireland imploded. Poor exit play gifted New Zealand territory. Thirty minutes in, five ‘red zone’ entries resulted in five Kiwi tries. Mosese Bason, Xavier Treacy, Cooper Roberts and Will Cole all darted over from close range, capitalising on Ireland’s weakness in the collisions and at the breakdown. Scrumhalf Dylan Pledger added a snipe through an unmanned breakdown. All before half-time.

The ease of New Zealand’s attacking flow was in stark contrast to Ireland after their opening salvo. Jayden Sa was binned following repeated Kiwi infringements but, after multiple tap penalties came up short, Ireland resorted to kicking the three. While still down to 14, New Zealand scored from the following kick-off.

The second half brought no respite, Kiwi wingers Frank Vaenuku and Maloni Kunawave running riot after the break. New Zealand brought up a half-century of points with only 48 minutes on the clock.

The only saving grace was Billy Bohan’s consolation score, though he was then sent off for a dangerous clearout with minutes remaining. The level of force in the collision could be debated. New Zealand finished with a pair of tries, flirting with the 70-point mark.

After a Six Nations wooden spoon, Ireland now find themselves on the outside looking in of this tournament’s final stages, left languishing in the placing playoffs. Blame a diminished talent cycle, poor coaching or both. Ireland has become accustomed to much, much better at under-20 level.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Minogue try, Wood con 0-7; 7: D Green try 0-12; 11: Bason try, Cole con 7-12; 20: Wood pen 7-15; 21: Treacy try, Cole con 14-15; 27: Roberts try 19-15; 30: Cole try 24-15; 33: Pledger try, Cole con 31-19; Half-time 31-15; 42: Vaenuku try 36-15; 43: Pledger try Cole con 43-15; 48: Kempton try, Cole con 50-15; 66: Kunawave try, Simpson con 57-15; 75: Bohan try, Wisniewski con 57-22; 79: Kempton try 62-22; 80: Kunuwave try, Cole con 69-22.

NEW ZEALAND: Rico Simpson; Frank Vaenuku, Cooper Roberts, Jack Wiseman, Maloni Kunawave; Will Cole, Dylan Pledger; SJ Uamaki Pole, Manumaua Letiu (capt), Robson Faleafa; Xavier Treacy, Jayden Sa; Finn McLeod, Caleb Woodley, Mosese Bason.

Replacements: Shaun Kempton for Letiu, Micah Fale for Bason, Aisake Vakasiuola for Sa (all 46 mins), Jai Tamati for Pledger (50), Israel Time for Pole, Dane Johnson for Faleafa (both 51), James Cameron for Roberts (55), Stanley Solomon for Cole (60), Cole for Solomon (70).

Yellow card: Sa (18 mins).

IRELAND: Daniel Green; Charlie Molony, Ciarán Mangan, Jonny Scott, Derry Moloney; Tom Wood, Will Wooton; Alex Usanov, Henry Walker, Alex Mullan; Conor Kennelly, Billy Corrigan; Éanna McCarthy (capt), Oisín Minogue, Luke Murphy.

Replacements: Sam Wisniewski for Wood (44 mins), David Walsh for Corrigan (47), Billy Bohan for Usanov, Tom McAllister for Mullan (both 50), Bobby Power for Murphy (52), Clark Logan for Wooton (56), Luke McLaughlin for Minogue (60), Gene O’Leary Kareem for Green (62).

Yellow card: Wooton (37 mins).

Red card: Bohan (77 mins).

Referee: Griffin Colby (South Africa).