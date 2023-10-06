TidyTowns: Abbeyleix in Co Laois announced as winners

Abbeyleix in Co Laois has been announced as the winners of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition for 2023.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys made the announcement at a ceremony in Croke Park, Dublin, describing the work of volunteers around the country as “nothing short of inspirational”.

Over 600 TidyTowns volunteers from all across Ireland attended the awards ceremony, with the event live-streamed to thousands more online.

“This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Abbeyleix and indeed the wider county of Laois,” the Minister said.

“Having first entered the competition in 1960, Abbeyleix today continues to showcase all that is good about innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism. This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

The tidiest large town was named as Killarney, Co Kerry.

The award for tidiest large urban centre went to Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Volunteers in Geashill received the prize for tidiest village in Ireland, while the tidiest small town prize went to Abbeyleix in Co Laois.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the prestigious competition and, with nearly 900 community groups involved, it attracted one of its highest level of entries to date.

Other prizes included the “young persons” national category, which went to Tipperary TidyTowns, and the school award, which went to Blessington Educate Together in Co Wicklow.

The Heritage award went to Williamstown Tidy Towns in Co Galway.

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development and sponsored by SuperValu.

Minister Heather Humphreys said that the awards are a “huge event for community groups up and down the country”.

”Everybody has a favourite job, and this is mine,” the Minister said of announcing the Tidy Town award.

More than €270,000 in award money will be distributed among various award categories, the Minister said.

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of TidyTowns groups in their continued efforts to make their towns and villages better places to live, work and visit.

Since 2017, the Department has provided €9.5 million in funding to support the important sustainability and other activities of these groups.

“Today is an opportunity for us to celebrate the work of our wonderful volunteers, the length and breadth of the country. And of course, these are volunteers who work tirelessly all year round to ensure their communities are looking their best,” she said.

“So as Minister for Rural and Community Development, I just want to pay tribute and say a big thank you to our wonderful TidyTowns groups.”

