Temperatures set to climb towards mid-20s over weekend

It will stay warm on Saturday and Sunday night, with temperatures not dropping below 13 degrees: Liam McBurney/PA Wireire

Temperatures in Ireland are set to reach as high as 23 degrees on Saturday with hazy sunshine in many parts although it will be mostly cloudy along northern and southern coasts.

Saturday night will be a dry and mild night while on Sunday it will be warm and generally dry with a good deal of cloud.

There is the chance of isolated showers in the northwest later on Sunday and fog may linger on some coasts.

The highest temperatures will be 19 to 23 degrees, with light southwest winds. Temperatures on Sunday night will not fall below 13 degrees and will be as high as 16 degrees in some places.

Monday will be another generally dry and warm day, though cloudy for most with just a few sunny spells. There is a chance of patchy light rain over Ulster. The highest temperatures will be between 17 degrees in the north to 23 degrees in the south, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.