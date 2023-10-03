Mystery man who allegedly used name of dead baby to apply for passport charged with second similar offence

Gardaí say they are 'at a loss' to date in determining the man's real identity. Photograph: Google Street View

A man (70s) with an American accent who was previously charged with allegedly using the name of a baby who died in the 1950s to apply for a passport in Cork has been charged with a second similar offence involving another baby who died several months after his birth.

Det Garda Padraig Hanley, of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, told Cork District Court that they still have no idea of the true identity of the man who has been in custody since last month.

The man had allegedly identified himself as Philip Frank Morris for the purpose of securing a passport.

Det Garda Hanley told Judge Olann Kelleher that they are liaising with Interpol in a bid to determine the identity of the man whom he said speaks with an American accent.

He told the court that while many countries use digitised fingerprint systems, some jurisdictions still rely on manual methods.

Det Garda Hanley stated the man is not helping them in any way as they attempt to determine his real identity.

“We are at a loss at the moment as to who this person is. He has offered us no assistance.”

The man was arrested last month at the passport office in South Mall in Cork. He was charged in the name of Philip Frank Morris of no fixed address, with a date of birth in the 1950s.

He was charged with two offences relating to allegedly providing false or misleading information in order to obtain a passport. Det Garda Hanley previously told the court that the man allegedly used the name of a baby, Philip Frank Morris, who was born in December 1952 but subsequently died to apply for a passport in Cork.

Det Garda Hanley said that when questioned the man said he was residing in Ireland and needed the passport to leave the country. Dt Sgt Hanley said the man did not co-operate with officers in any way following his arrest. He said the man held an Irish passport for three decades but only recently obtained a PPS number.

On Tuesday at Cork District Court the man was charged with an additional offence. Det Garda Hanley said the man made no reply when he was charged with providing information or documents on September 11th last at the passport office in South Mall which were false or misleading.

The court heard that the man allegedly had a passport in the name of Geoffrey Warbrook. However, Det Garda Hanley said gardaí have spoken to relatives of Mr Warbrook who confirmed that he died as a young baby in the early 1950s.

“Both of those two people [Philip Morris and Geoffrey Warbook] died. We have interviewed siblings of both of those people who died in 1952 and 1953. They died within months of their birth.

“We are satisfied that he is not Philip Morris or Geoffrey Warbrook [the two names on passports alleged seized from the man].

“There are two passports, one of which has been renewed. Numerous international enquiries regarding fingerprints and photos have been made. I have gone down every avenue we could go down.”

Det Garda Hanley said they had sent queries to the US State Department because it appears the man has an American accent.

The man was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court again on October 10th next.