Ireland braces for Storm Agnes as Met Éireann warns of ‘whole day’ weather event

Met Éireann has issued its most up to date forecast for today and it is bad. Storm Agnes will track north-eastwards across Ireland with disruption likely in places. It will be wet and very windy with strong to gale force winds. Strong onshore winds and high seas will bring the risk of coastal flooding on eastern and southern coasts. The south and east will get the worse of the wind and rain.

Storm Agnes: Met Éireann has warned of possible flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and some fallen trees as the storm makes landfall.

Weather warning: A status orange wind warning is due to come into force at 9am in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Carlow, with an orange level rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. The updated warning was issued at 9pm on Tuesday night.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for several counties across Munster and Leinster, specifically Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow. Heavy rain is forecast under the warning between 7am and midnight.

Brendan Creagh from Met Éireann last night explained why this storm could do damage: “We get these kind of weather systems any time of the year. It’s just when they reach the numerical values of status orange they can do a bit more damage than they would in winter when they are more common due to the trees still being in leaf.”

“But it’s going to be persistent for the whole day and it’s going to be a whole day event really as the [storm] makes it’s way to Scotland by say midnight tomorrow.”

