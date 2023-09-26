Storm Agnes: Met Éireann warns of potential flooding, power cuts, difficult travel

Storm Agnes is set to make landfall over Ireland on Wednesday. File photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

With Storm Agnes set to make landfall over Ireland on Wednesday, Met Éireann has warned of possible flooding, difficult travel conditions, power outages and some fallen trees.

A yellow weather warning for wind will come into effect for Leinster and Munster on Wednesday morning. Met Éireann is expecting the storm to bring “very windy” conditions to the provinces, with “very strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly later on”.

The first storm of the season, named by the UK Met Office, will also bring heavy rainfall, and a status yellow warning for rain will come into effect on Wednesday morning.

Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford are expected to see heavy rainfall, with Met Éireann warning of potential localised flooding and poor visibility.

Both warnings are valid from 7am until midnight.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland from 12pm on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

