Trinity student on year abroad in US dies in kayaking accident

Kayakers on the Potomac, near Washington DC, a popular location for outdoor sports. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A young Irish Trinity College student studying in the United States drowned in a kayaking accident on the Potomac River, near Washington DC in a tragic incident on Sunday.

Ella Mills was on the river as part of a group trip with Columbia University Whitewater Kayaking Club when, according to local reports, her clothing got caught up in a rock after she became submerged in the water.

Ms Mills had started at Columbia University recently as a third-year student as part of the New York university’s dual B.A. programme with Trinity College, Dublin, where she was studying English.

The Dean of General Studies at Columbia University, Lisa Rosen-Metsch, issued an email to members of the college community disclosing the tragedy.

“Ella had a love for learning, was intellectually curious, and passionate about literature—eager to soak in new ways of looking at literature and viewing the world as a literary scholar,” she wrote in the email on Monday which has been published by the university’s student newspaper, the Columbia Spectator.

“She was an active member of the Trinity College Dublin community as part of the Trinity College Dublin drama society, the DU Players, the Trinity College Dublin Tennis Club, and the Philosophical Society, among many others,” Ms Rosen-Metsch said.