Temperatures forecast up to 28 degrees today with yellow weather warning in place

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland and the RNLI have appealed to the public to be attentive to their personal safety when engaging in any water or coastal activities during the warm weather. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Temperatures will reach up to 28 degrees on Friday, with Met Éireann’s status yellow warning remaining in place until Saturday.

A status yellow high temperature warning for the entire country has been in place since Thursday, and will lapse at 8am on Saturday.

The warning said the potential impacts of the high temperatures include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and a risk of water-related incidents.

The forecaster said on Friday it will be “very warm with highest temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees, possibly higher in a few places”.

Mist and fog in the morning will largely clear, with the day being mainly dry with sunny spells. A few scattered thunderstorms may develop inland during the afternoon, the forecaster added.

Saturday will have sunny spells and well scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees with light southwest or variable winds.

Sunday will stay very warm and humid. There will be sunny spells and showers, some heavy with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible. It won’t be quite as warm as previous days with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, with light variable breezes.

It will become cooler from Monday onwards, with temperatures falling to between 15 and 19 degrees.

In a joint statement in advance of the warm weekend, the Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and the RNLI appealed to the public to be attentive to their personal safety when engaging in any water or coastal activities.

Joanne Walsh, chief executive of Water Safety Ireland, said drownings often happen “quickly and silently” with males representing the vast majority of deaths of Irish waters.

“It is beautiful weather. We are having an unusual September and we have to enjoy it. But we have got to think water safety at all times. I would ask your listeners to plan and prepare if they are going to a waterway this weekend. If possible go to a lifeguarded waterway. When you do get to that lifeguarded waterway look at the flags,” she told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"If there is a yellow and a red flag up there will be two flags – swim between those two flags.

Ms Walsh said on average over the last ten years Ireland has recorded around 105 drownings every year.

“It has come down. 90 over the last five years. The majority of drownings happen in males. 78 per cent of males. Interestingly and people might not think this the majority of drownings – approximately 60 per cent – will happen inland,” she said.

“Alcohol is a factor in 30 per cent of drownings. So we would ask people please not to drink and swim. Especially to our teenagers don’t be drinking alcohol while down at the beach or the pier or the waterways and please don’t be daring your friends to do things that are dangerous. Be there for each other and look out for each other. ”