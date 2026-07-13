Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts 29 degree temperatures and continued hot spell

The continuing dry spell can have potential impacts on people’s comfort and safety, Met Éireann said. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

The hot weather of the past week will continue into the coming days, beginning with another dry and sunny day on Monday with temperatures reaching 29 degrees in Munster and Connacht.

Temperatures will be slightly lower in Leinster and Ulster on Monday, between 20 and 24 degrees with a light breeze.

As the week continues to possibility of showers and thunderstorms will increase.

A temperature of 30 degrees was recorded at the Met Éireann weather station on Valentia, Co Kerry, on Sunday. The temperature reading requires verification but was described as a provisional station record by the forecaster in a post on X.

Donegal’s Malin Head was significantly cooler on Sunday, measuring a provisionally recorded temperature of 18.5 degrees.

The continuing dry spell can have potential impacts on people’s comfort and safety, Met Éireann said.

These include in water safety, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, heat stress especially for the vulnerable and elderly, potential disruption to public transport, animal welfare issues, forest fires and drought.

#UV Index for Monday, 13th of July



Mostly high under cloudy sky☁️

High under clear sky☀️#BeSunSmart ❗️ Protect your skin & eyes from ultraviolet radiation from the sun🧴😎👒🧢



ℹ️https://t.co/HPryW0cMDo pic.twitter.com/uOGWjaAhI2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 12, 2026

Met Éireann advises people to seek information in relation to any issues that could affect them, from such bodies as the HSE, Water Safety Ireland and the Department of Agriculture.

Warm, dry weather will continue into Tuesday, with a lot of sunshine and just a chance of the odd shower in the south later.

Wednesday will be another dry and sunny day for most, with temperatures up to 28 degrees. The possibility of some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will affect the south and west.

Thursday will again be very warm or even hot with dry and sunny conditions for most and temperatures of between 24 and 28 degrees. The chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms will become more likely, particularly in the south and west.

Looking beyond Thursday the picture is less clear at this point. Current indications show a mix of sunshine and showers that may be heavy and thundery, though the very warm spell may well continue.

Public health advice during extended periods of high temperatures is to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of fluids and apply UVA and UVB sunscreen to skin that is not covered – factor 30 for adults and 50 for children.

If planning an activity in or on the water, remember to swim at a lifeguarded waterway if possible.

Swim within your depth, stay within your depth. Avoid entering the water in locks, marinas or harbours where there may be hidden hazards.

Always supervise children – never leave them unattended near water. Speak to teenagers about water safety.

Do not swim, operate watercraft or be near water after consuming alcohol. Cold water temperatures can cause cold-water shock, increasing the risk of drowning.

Let others know where you are going and when you expect to return.

As regards fire-safety in rural areas, do not light fires in or near woodland; use only designated barbecue points where available and thoroughly soak BBQ embers with water after use, making sure that they are extinguished completely.

If you see a fire, report it immediately to the emergency services by dialling 999 or 112, and report any illegal and suspicious activity to the gardaí.

Do not approach fires or attempt to extinguish fires yourself. Wildfires can be extremely dangerous and can rapidly change direction and behaviour.