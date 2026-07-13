‘I genuinely thought I was going to lose her’: Dog rescued after ‘eating discarded cannabis’ on Ben Nevis hiking trail

Tokyo was carried down the mountain by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, who are all volunteers. Photograph: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team/Facebook

A dog has been rescued from Ben Nevis after falling ill from eating cannabis discarded on the mountain trail.

Christina Bluhme was halfway up the UK’s highest mountain last weekend when her black Labrador, Tokyo, lost the use of her legs and began drifting in and out of consciousness.

Lochaber mountain rescue team stretchered an unconscious Tokyo down from the 4,413ft (1,345m) peak to a local vet.

Bluhme said the dog made a full recovery the following day and that vets believe she ingested cannabis left on the trail, the BBC reported.

The dog trainer, from Esher, Surrey, described the experience during a trip to Scotland as “one of the most frightening days I’ve ever experienced”, adding: “I genuinely thought I was going to lose her.”

“Without the incredible Lochaber mountain rescue team, there is simply no way I could have got her safely off the mountain,” Bluhme said.

“Carrying a 25kg Labrador down Ben Nevis was impossible on my own.”

Bluhme said she felt “incredibly lucky” that Tokyo had survived and thanked the rescue crew and vet team for their “compassion and dedication”.

“You were there when we needed you most,” she added.

“A little reminder to fellow dog owners – please be aware that discarded drugs and other toxic substances can sometimes be found even in the most beautiful outdoor places.

“It was something I never imagined we would encounter.”

Lochaber mountain rescue team said it was pleased that Tokyo had made a full recovery and praised the local vet team in Fort William.

“It’s now suspected that Tokyo, a usually very fit and active working dog, had ingested something that made her critically unwell,” a spokesperson said.

“Many thanks to Crown Vets for their support, and to Tokyo’s owner for the update and photos.”

According to the Vets Now, dogs’ brains have more cannabinoid receptors than humans’, so marijuana tends to affect a dog more than it would a human.

When dogs ingest cannabis, symptoms can appear within 30 to 90 minutes and may include loss of balance, stumbling, inability to stand, dribbling urine, dilated pupils and glassy eyes.

In a similar case in Somerset in 2024, two dogs, Margot and Willow, were left unwell and unable to stand after consuming human waste that contained cannabis while walking in the Winscombe nature reserve. – Guardian