Man (20s) killed in car crash in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow

The road at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum remains closed on Saturday morning with local diversions in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic incident in Co Wicklow overnight.

The single-vehicle crash involving a car occurred at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum at approximately 1am at a time when Storm Betty was crossing Ireland. However, it is not yet known whether driving conditions were a factor in the incident.

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for postmortem examination.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, has been taken to St Vincent’s hospital Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

The road remains closed on Saturday morning, with local diversions in place as a technical examination of the scene was ongoing by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area on Saturday morning, between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda station on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.