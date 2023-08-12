Ireland

Pedestrian (50s) dies after being hit by truck on M6 motorway in Co Offaly

Incident happened on the road in Tullamore in the early hours of Saturday morning

Gardaí have said the M6 between junction five and junction six westbound is currently closed with diversions in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Sat Aug 12 2023 - 11:14

A man has died after being hit by a truck on a motorway in Co Offaly in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the M6 in Tullamore at about 4.45am when a truck struck the man between junction five and junction six westbound.

The pedestrian, aged in his early 50s, was fatally injured. His body remains at the scene and will be taken to Tullamore hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

The driver of the truck, a man aged in his 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí have said the M6 between junction five and junction six westbound is currently closed with diversions in place while forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward, including road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

