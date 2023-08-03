Conor Pass lands on the Dingle Peninsula listed for sale at €10m

Cyclists climb the scenic Conor Pass in Co Kerry in the An Post Rás. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Lands and forestry on the Conor Pass in Dingle, Co Kerry, one of Ireland’s most scenic and famous locations, have been offered for sale for €10 million by an American owner.

Marketed as the “Connor Pass” the 1,000 acres of land and almost 400 acres of forestry is being advertised on its own website.

The website proclaims: “Connor Pass [sic] is nestled along side one of Irelands most spectacular mountain ranges and is known to millions of tourists as one the most beautiful places to see while in Ireland. At the top of Connor Pass there are stunning views that overlook Brandon Bay and the sprawling 1,400 acres which include four lakes, a waterfall, salmon stream and numerous ancient ruins.”

The lakes under offer include Lough Atlea, Lough Clogaree, Lough Beirne and Pedlars Lake. The Owenmore river and Lough Clogharee form the western boundary of the land. Conor Pass Hill provides the southern boundary to the land while Sliabh Mhaca Ré forms the eastern boundary.

READ MORE

The lands are accessed from the Conor Pass Road, a public road which forms one of two main access routes to Dingle. The 456-metre (1,496ft) high pass connects the town of Dingle, on the south-western end of the Dingle peninsula, with Brandon Bay and Castlegregory in the northeast.

The pass is considered one of the most stunning mountain routes in Ireland and is popular with cyclists and motorists.

Potentially treacherous in the winter months, it is often shrouded in mist and many drivers prefer to take the lower, coast road along the sountern side of the peninsula via Annascaul, to access Dingle town.

Since the sale notice was published, there have calls from several politicians for the land to to be purchased by the State for public ownership.

The vendor has been contacted for comment.