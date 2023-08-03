Almost 40,000 people left without running water due to strike

Delays to maintenance and repair work arise out of the three day strike which is due to end at midnight on Friday although Uisce Éireann says its ability to address the issues is likely to be further impacted by the bank holiday weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

Almost 40,000 people were without running water on Thursday evening according to Uisce Éireann as repairs to faults were impacted by an ongoing three day strike by members of the trade union Unite.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the public utility said “approximately 15,000 people supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply in Tipperary have been without water since 5pm on Wednesday due to an operational issue at the water treatment plant which has not yet been resolved, and three more plants in Tipperary, supplying a further 23,000 people, are facing a similar situation this evening.

“Remedial works to address this issue and restore normal supply to customers have been delayed due to the industrial action.”

On Wednesday, Uisce Éireann issued precautionary boil water notices in relations to localities in Waterford and Tipperary served by the Adamstown, Stradbally, Ballylaneen, Crotty’s Lake, Glenary and plants Poulavanogue while it said the Glashaboy plant in Cork would also be affected on Friday.

The delays to maintenance and repair work arise out of the three day strike which is due to end at midnight on Friday although Uisce Éireann says its ability to address the issues is likely to be further impacted by the bank holiday weekend.

The strike, by around 120 local authority staff, is part of a dispute over the transfer of workers to Uisce Éireann and the guarantees regarding terms and conditions provided for those who do not want to move.

Further detail on local issues and advice on safely boiling water for consumption can be found at water.ie