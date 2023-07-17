No permission for US to transport cluster munitions through Shannon, Martin says

A US military aircraft at Shannon airport. Mr Martin said use of the airport was tightly regulated.

Micheal Martin, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said Ireland will not allow the United States to transport cluster munitions through Shannon Airport to Ukraine as it would be contrary to Government policy.

Mr Martin re-iterated the Government’s opposition to the use of cluster munitions and said that the United States was well aware of Ireland’s policy on the issue.

“I was one of the signatories as Foreign Minister in 2008 to the UN Convention on Cluster Munitions and Dermot Ahern did a lot of work before me. Ireland, working with Peru in Norway and the Vatican, did fantastic work in creating this convention and I think about 120 countries signed up,” he said.

“We’ve worked with Gordon Brown and the UK government to stop the use of cluster munitions because there are munitions that are left on the battlefield long after the battle is over and civilians, children, farmers growing crops can all end up being injured by them and have limbs amputated.”

Irish peace and neutrality campaigners have expressed concern that the United States may seek to ship cluster munitions through Shannon Airport after US President Joe Biden promised to send cluster munitions to Ukraine to help fight against the invading Russian forces.

Just last week Workers Party president Cllr Ted Tynan wrote to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar seeking assurances regarding facilitating the transport of cluster munitions which will “undoubtedly escalate an already intolerable situation with disastrous consequences for civilian populations”.

“I am asking that you publicly reaffirm Ireland’s opposition to cluster munitions, that you publicly state that the Irish Government will not facilitate their transportation via Shannon, or any other Irish airport, and that you convey both messages to President Biden as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Mr Varadkar has already re-iterated Ireland’s opposition to the use of cluster munitions and said he would convey that opposition to the United States, but Mr Martin went further in specifically confirming Ireland would not allow Shannon Airport to be used to ship such weapons to Ukraine.

“What invariably happens in situations like this is that every country applies if they are flying through Ireland’s airspace for permission so that’s all regulated – we are opposed to them so we clearly will not be facilitating their transport through Shannon,” said Mr Martin, speaking in North Cork.

Last week Green Party leader and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan told The Journal that the Irish Government was willing to activate mechanisms if necessary to prevent the US military from transporting cluster bombs through Shannon Airport and Irish airspace.

Asked whether the government would block flights if needed, Mr Ryan said: “Yes is my answer, because clearly in my mind, talking to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about this, we’re all of a similar view. We’ve taken a strong position on the use of cluster munitions, and we maintain that position.”

Mr Ryan also said that diplomatic and political courses of action would be the government’s first choice when it comes to dealing with the potential transit of cluster bombs.

US President Joe Biden justified the bombs as being necessary because the “Ukrainians are running out of ammunition” and they would be a temporary measure to stop Russian tanks. He said the US had taken the decision after taking “a real hard look” at the potential danger to civilians.