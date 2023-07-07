Michael D Higgins to undergo procedure ‘to relieve back pain’

President Michael D. Higgins is to undergo a procedure next week to relieve back pain, Áras an Uachtaráin has said. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins is to undergo a procedure next week to relieve back pain, Áras an Uachtaráin has said.

A statement issued on Friday afternoon said the procedure had been “planned for some time” ahead of Mr Higgins’ busy autumn schedule, which is due to involve a number of overseas engagements.

“Uachtarán na hÉireann, President Michael D. Higgins, will next Tuesday, 11 July, undergo an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain. Following the procedure, the President will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Áras an Uachtaráin and from his home in Galway,” the statement explained.

“It is anticipated that the President will carry out a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme, during which time he will be preparing speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties.”

Mr Higgins (82) is in his second term as President. The former Labour Party TD was initially elected in 2011 and secured a second seven-year term in 2018. He presented the Gaisce awards at the Áras on Friday and attended the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s World Cup warm-up fixture against France at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

More to follow...