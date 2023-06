A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance. File photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

An Irish man in his early 20s has died in Greece in a drowning incident.

It is understood the young man was from the Cullohill/Durrow area of Co Laois.

Local sources said he was from a “well-respected farming family”, which runs a business in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny and is involved in The Harps GAA club.

