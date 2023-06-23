Woman (80s) dies from injuries in e-scooter collision in Dublin

A man was arrested in relation to the incident and later released, with a file being prepared for the DPP. File photograph: Getty Images

A pedestrian who suffered serious injuries in a collision with an e-scooter in north Dublin city last Wednesday afternoon has died.

The incident occurred on Eccles Street at 3pm on Tuesday which runs parallel to the Mater Hospital and the woman, who is in her 80s, was taken to emergency services with serious injuries.

Despite efforts by medical staff since the incident to save the woman’s life, she died on Friday.

A postmortem examination will take place in the coming days.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident and was detained at a Garda station in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act He has since been later released and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage, including dashcam, is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.